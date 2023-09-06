Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom provides so many outfit options that you'd be lying if you said that you didn't want Link to look his best at all times. You know what makes this difficult, though? The bulky Flamebreaker Armour set. For many of us, this was our main defence against the scorching fire caves for the majority of the game and the fact of the matter is, it just ain't cute. But what if you could explore Hyrule's hottest spots without needing to change into this monstrosity every time?

As it turns out, you can — in caves, at least. In a new glitch revealed by YouTube channel Gaming Reinvented, we can see that getting rid of Link's nasty habit of catching fire when not in the appropriate clothing is actually a rather simple one.

All that it takes is watching a simple memory as you enter the cave, and the hot internal temperature resets to whatever it is outside. This is great for wearing whatever outfits you want while cave exploring, but it's also a handy way of allowing you to use wooden weapons and bomb arrows as you normally would without the risk of losing a handful of hearts.

There is one catch to this glitch in which opening a chest will revert the cave temperature back to its intended fiery state, but, as Gaming Reinvented demonstrates, simply watching another memory helps cool things down once again.

It might not be the most game-changing discovery, but at least Link can keep his outfit options open.