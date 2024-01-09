Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be pretty tough at times; wouldn't it be great if you could just wipe out any enemy in just one hit? Hmm... We personally enjoy the challenge, but for those out there who might want a bit of a helping hand, Gaming Reinvented has laid out a new glitch that effectively removes any challenge from combat encounters.

To accomplish the glitch, you'll need three things: a weapon (ideally one with reasonably good durability), at least one memory, and an unwilling participant in the form of a Bokoblin, Lynel, Gleeok, or whatever else you fancy murdering... you heathen.

So, swing your weapon toward your opponent, but don't let it connect. Pause the game at the very last moment; you shouldn't see a flash on the screen when your weapon connects, and you shouldn't be able to drop the weapon, either.

Now, to determine how many times you need to watch a memory, you'll need to divide the enemy's HP by how much damage your weapon can dish out. You'll also need to keep in mind armour and food-related attack boosts here too.

Once you've done the required math, the result is how many times you'll need to watch a memory (you won't need to actually watch the whole thing, as such, you can skip through it). When you're done, unpause the game, and the enemy will die right in front of your eyes. You monster.

Gaming Reinvented goes into a lot more detail around the mechanics involved here if you're interested in swotting up on the trick a bit more. Needless to say, it's a pretty wild glitch and should prove quite handy if you're in a spot of bother and/or short on time.