Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Whether it be in real life or the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we all want a bit more money, right?

Well, we don't have a quick fix for getting more cash in the real world, but thanks to Gaming Reinvented, we can at least share their method for getting a boatload of rupees without much hassle.

It's all to do with a glitch that they've called 'Hold Smuggling' which, after a few relatively simple steps, lets you sell the same set of items over and over again without losing them. Theoretically, then, if you have a bunch of diamonds (or something similarly valuable), you can keep selling them until you reach the maximum of 999,999 rupees.

Sounds good, right? Well, make sure you have a horse, a high ledge, and a bunch of valuable materials at hand, then follow the below steps:

Hop onto a high ledge above your horse



Prepare to throw a cheap item and jump off, aiming to land on your horse

Pause the game before landing and hold one of each item you want to sell (leave at least one in your inventory)

Watch a Memory

Hold the same items again, then unpause and land on the horse

Head to a shopkeeper - prepare to throw an item so the option to speak to them pops up

Sell the items you've been holding

Exit, then go back into the sell menu

The items you sold will be back in your inventory, ready to sell again and again

It's easier than it perhaps looks, trust us. And best of all, it works on the latest version of Tears of the Kingdom. Chances are it'll be patched out at some point, but for now, make sure to take advantage of it while you can.