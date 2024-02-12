Valentine's Day is right around the corner. All of you romantic lot already knew that, of course, but if (and we're being strictly hypothetical here) the big day has somehow slipped your mind, you might be on the lookout for the perfect last-minute card.

Well, look no further! As is becoming something of a yearly tradition, Nintendo is spreading the love with a range of downloadable cards this time centred around the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime! — who knew marketing could be so romantic?

A handful of designs were shared to Twitter by @NintendoUK, but more are downloadable from the Nintendo website. Each card features the titular princess in one of her many outfits with a suitable punny caption to keep things light. Valentine's Day is all about the lols, after all.





Valentine's Day is almost here! Put your special someone centre stage with these #PrincessPeachShowtime cards.

Okay, it might not be the bunch of flowers, chocolates and jewellery that the big day has come to be known for, but with curtain-up right around the corner, you could do a lot worse than to let the Princess Peach fan in your life know that you care. And yes, it is far better than a heartfelt rendition of 'Peaches'...