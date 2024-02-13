Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Masahiro Sakurai is best known for making video games (you don't need us to tell you that), but according to his latest YouTube video, he also made a game out of gift-giving.

If Sakurai found himself with duplicate copies of games, or items that he didn't particularly need (even expensive things like graphics cards or monitors), then he would give these away to his staff. But rather than simply handing the gifts out at random, he would make a game of it and use the items as prizes for the winners.

So it could be a simple game of rock-paper-scissors, a match of whatever Smash Bros. game happened to be in development at the time, or seeing which employee response was posted closest to zero seconds.

Needless to say, it's a pretty good way of getting the team involved in something fun and breaking the ice. To demonstrate his positive relationship with his team, Sakurai also showcased a few birthday gifts he received from employees in more recent years.