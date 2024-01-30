Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

CGI trailers that refrain from showing any actual gameplay have often been a source of discourse in the video game community. On the one hand, they can be pretty effective in building hype - particularly if it's for a highly anticipated release - but on the other, they often fail at demonstrating what the game will actually entail regarding its gameplay.

In his latest YouTube video, legendary creator Masahiro Sakurai takes a stand against trailers that don't show any actual gameplay, stating "In some cases, trailers like the ones seen on a game's Steam page won't show any gameplay footage at all - please don't do that!".

He goes on to clarify that certain franchises or games made by specific creators can sometimes get away with not showing any gameplay, but for everybody else, demonstrating gameplay as soon as possible should be a top priority.

In what we think should go on to endure as a vital quote in the games industry, Sakurai says:

"No matter how much work you put into your trailer, it's never going to be on the level of a film. Just hurry up and show what makes your game appealing."

Wise words, indeed. Thankfully, Nintendo itself has been pretty good when it comes to its game trailers, with the company often combining CGI and gameplay footage for maximum effect. Of course, Sakurai's own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was introduced with a CGI trailer, but we'd wager that the franchise has gained enough renown over the years, that it can get away with it.