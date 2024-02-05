Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As we get closer to the release of Princess Peach: Showtime!, certain retailers are now beginning to reveal what pre-order goodies they'll be offering.

The latest one comes from Best Buy in the US. If you end up ordering a regular physical copy of the game from this particular store, you will receive a free acrylic stand featuring Swordfighter Peach and a few other costumes.

"Princess Peach: Showtime! Acrylic Stand. 1 set inclusive of (1) stand + (3) characters. " Free Princess Peach: Showtime! Acrylic Stand w/ preorder of Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch) at Best Buy https://t.co/OdancKMd3e "Princess Peach: Showtime! Acrylic Stand. 1 set inclusive of (1) stand + (3) characters. " pic.twitter.com/1AF77VrMpz February 4, 2024

Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released exclusively for Switch on 22nd March 2024. Last month, Nintendo released a new trailer showing off even more costumes. Peach's voice actor also seemingly confirmed she would be returning to the role.

This latest pre-order reveal follows the My Nintendo Store in the UK unveiling its own pre-order bonuses for the games.