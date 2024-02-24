I had to use save states to beat the turbo tunnel on Battlemaniacs. I'm currently in the snake pit.

I think the snake pit was as far as I got in my youth, before we had to return the game (weekend rental).

By the way, during the title screen, hold "down" + "B" + "A", and press "start" while holding those down for 5 lives and 5 continues. If you're like me, you'll need them.

I did eventually beat the NES Battletoads fair and square, but I owned that one, and it still took me a couple of years to get good enough.

Killer Instinct still plays well - It's so easy to pull off basic combos.

I once got pretty far in Snake, Rattle and Roll, and still own that game on cartridge, but I could barely get past the fifth level on a single take this time.

RARE games are usually very well-designed, and have a steep difficulty curve that requires memorization and pure skill. They really pulled back for games like Donkey Kong Country, which for some people is still considered difficult.