Five more Rare games have this week joined Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. The first four titles are available in the base tier and the N64 release Blast Corps is available in the premium tier subscription.
With these games now available on the service, it's got us wondering which one you'll be playing the most this weekend, or if you'll be playing some or all of them equally.
Certain eagle-eyed viewers also think the announcement trailer for these five titles may have been teasing more. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise considering there are still a handful of Rare games many players would like to see made available on Nintendo's Switch Online service.