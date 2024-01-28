Ready for another clash of the covers? Welcome to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we introduce today's fighters, let's take a look at the last match-up. It was a big'un as we matched four different covers for the OG Metroid against each other. While there was a good split in the votes, the North American Classic Series option took home gold with 47%, followed by Europe on 29%, the standard North American / UK edition on 13% and the Japanese cover on 11%.

There aren't quite as many options this week as we head into a classic one-on-one. It's Rayman Advance going under the microscope this time. This 2001 GBA port of the OG platformer might not live up to the Legendary (heheh) status of some of the later games in the series, but its pretty portability is nothing to be scoffed at — and it has some tasty cover art to boot.

Let's check them out, shall we?