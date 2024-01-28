Rayman Advance - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Ready for another clash of the covers? Welcome to this week's edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we introduce today's fighters, let's take a look at the last match-up. It was a big'un as we matched four different covers for the OG Metroid against each other. While there was a good split in the votes, the North American Classic Series option took home gold with 47%, followed by Europe on 29%, the standard North American / UK edition on 13% and the Japanese cover on 11%.

There aren't quite as many options this week as we head into a classic one-on-one. It's Rayman Advance going under the microscope this time. This 2001 GBA port of the OG platformer might not live up to the Legendary (heheh) status of some of the later games in the series, but its pretty portability is nothing to be scoffed at — and it has some tasty cover art to boot.

Let's check them out, shall we?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Rayman Advance - NA
Image: Ubisoft

The North American cover shows our titular hero leaping into action, directly from the giant green portal that swirls behind him. There's not much to distract the eye here, but that's kind of the whole point. The game is called 'Rayman,' after all, so what else would the cover show?

Europe

Rayman Advance - EU
Image: Ubisoft

Okay, this is probably what else the cover would show. Europe's cover still has Rayman take centre stage, but instead of leaping into action, our hero stands in front of an army of Antitoons and... crushes one in the palm of his hand? It's darker, but we'd be lying if we said that we didn't like it.

Which region got the best Rayman Advance box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.