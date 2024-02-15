Nintendo has today announced its next big eShop sale of 2024, and we are ready to grab some discounts.

The 'Play On' sale begins on the Switch eShop today and will be offering deals of up to 70% off until 25th February 2024. There is a good range of titles included this time around, from first-party biggies to indies that are really worth your time, so make sure to get in over the coming weeks to snatch up some savings.





Take a look 👇 Grab your controller and dive into your next Nintendo Switch game, with savings of up to 70% across all sorts of titles in the Play On sale!Take a look 👇 https://t.co/doCpvrkLJY February 15, 2024

The 'Play On' sale is only available in Europe for the time being and we would recommend heading over to the eShop to see all of the titles getting a price drop. We have listed some highlights for you below (because we're kind like that), just to whet your appetite. Remember, you can click the headers to sort by title, discount or price.

