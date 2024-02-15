Nintendo has today announced its next big eShop sale of 2024, and we are ready to grab some discounts.
The 'Play On' sale begins on the Switch eShop today and will be offering deals of up to 70% off until 25th February 2024. There is a good range of titles included this time around, from first-party biggies to indies that are really worth your time, so make sure to get in over the coming weeks to snatch up some savings.
The 'Play On' sale is only available in Europe for the time being and we would recommend heading over to the eShop to see all of the titles getting a price drop. We have listed some highlights for you below (because we're kind like that), just to whet your appetite. Remember, you can click the headers to sort by title, discount or price.
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|33%
|£33.29
|TRIANGLE STRATEGY
|33%
|£33.29
|Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
|33%
|£33.29
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|33%
|£33.29
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|30%
|£24.49
|WarioWare: Get It Together!
|30%
|£27.99
|Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
|10%
|£24.29
|Splatoon 3
|33%
|£33.29
|Hades
|50%
|£11.24
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
|60%
|£11.99
|Teslagrad
|70%
|£4.04
|Ember Knights
|25%
|£13.49
|Have A Nice Death
|33%
|£14.66
|Owlboy
|60%
|£7.59
|Dead Cells
|30%
|£15.74
|Strange Horticulture
|50%
|£6.49
|Neon White
|40%
|£11.99
|Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition
|20%
|£12.79
|Chained Echoes
|20%
|£18.39
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|30%
|£15.74
See anything that takes your fancy? Why not pick up some eShop credit on our store before you get spending?
See anything you like above? Is there anything else you have spotted that you're picking up? Let us know in the comments below.
The states always gets love last. 😪
@cartunecartune
I suppose it does if you think today is day 1
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2024/01/nintendos-jump-start-january-sale-kicks-off-2024-in-style-with-up-to-80percent-off-us
Will look through the wishlist. The games you have listed I have already bar two. Cheers
If you don't have Forgotten Land yet, I recommend it.
I've just come off of a big Square Enix-centric spending spree so I don't know whether I'll be grabbing anything here myself, though titles like CrossCode, TMNT Shredder's Revenge and Captain Toad are definitely tempting me 👀
also, for those who might've been holding off until now, this is actually Advance Wars ReBoot Camp's first ever digital sale since release!
It’s tempting to pick up Splatoon 3 and sell my physical copy but I’m on a long break from the game so less motivated to buy.
Fire Emblem 3 Houses is on my wish list, but I’d prefer a physical copy of that one, personally.
Valkyria Chronicles for £3.99 is a great price as well… 🤔
Not sure when it was added, but this is the first time I've seen Canadian eshop credit through NL store — thank you!
I'm excited for this and figure buying through here means NL gets something for it. All the better.
Sales are always dangerous for the Wallet 😬
Cuphead, Oxenfree, Hollow Knight, Celeste, art of rally and Undertale make up my wish list, my wallet breathed a sigh of relief as still none of those have gone on sale this year.
I think it's finally time for me to give Persona 5 a go.
I noticed Floppy Knights was on its biggest sale to date and I just had to pick it up.
Strategy, card based RPG with those beautiful graphics, yes please.
Smart thing to do with eShop sales is to prioritise any Nintendo published games you don't own. They get discounted so infrequently and it's always the same 30-33% off (except for a few Square Enix games they handled, I got DQ11 for half price).
With that said, I don't yet have any of the ones listed in the highlights except for Splatoon 3. Might be time for me to get Tropical Freeze.
