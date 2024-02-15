Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Switch OLED
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

Nintendo has today announced its next big eShop sale of 2024, and we are ready to grab some discounts.

The 'Play On' sale begins on the Switch eShop today and will be offering deals of up to 70% off until 25th February 2024. There is a good range of titles included this time around, from first-party biggies to indies that are really worth your time, so make sure to get in over the coming weeks to snatch up some savings.

The 'Play On' sale is only available in Europe for the time being and we would recommend heading over to the eShop to see all of the titles getting a price drop. We have listed some highlights for you below (because we're kind like that), just to whet your appetite. Remember, you can click the headers to sort by title, discount or price.

Game Discount Price
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze 33% £33.29
TRIANGLE STRATEGY 33% £33.29
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp 33% £33.29
Kirby and the Forgotten Land 33% £33.29
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 30% £24.49
WarioWare: Get It Together! 30% £27.99
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered 10% £24.29
Splatoon 3 33% £33.29
Hades 50% £11.24
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition 60% £11.99
Teslagrad 70% £4.04
Ember Knights 25% £13.49
Have A Nice Death 33% £14.66
Owlboy 60% £7.59
Dead Cells 30% £15.74
Strange Horticulture 50% £6.49
Neon White 40% £11.99
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition 20% £12.79
Chained Echoes 20% £18.39
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge 30% £15.74

See anything that takes your fancy? Why not pick up some eShop credit on our store before you get spending?

See anything you like above? Is there anything else you have spotted that you're picking up? Let us know in the comments below.

[source twitter.com]