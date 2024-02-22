Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Devolver Digital has released a new gameplay video for The Plucky Squire to demonstrate its unique and, quite frankly, ridiculously cool concept.

In case you've been living under a rock, The Plucky Squire is an adventure game in which you explore a 2D environment within a picture book while also magically leaping out into a 3D world to directly influence the book itself in numerous ways. In short, it's bonkers, and we love it.

The gameplay video showcases a mines area in which our hero is able to gently lift the pages of the book to cause a minecart to travel along its tracks. You know, with gravity and whatnot. We absolutely adore the visual style in both the 2D and 3D environments, and we can't wait to check out more in the coming weeks and months.

There's still no release date set for The Plucky Squire beyond '2024', but hopefully we're hear more very soon.