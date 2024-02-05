Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being announced for 'consoles' last September, The Media Indie Exchange Games (The MIX Games) today not only revealed that the NES-inspired puzzle platformer Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will be taking its first steps in March, but also confirmed that the game is headed for Switch.

Based on the titular '90s cartoon series, Adventures in Gameland will see you heading out on a platforming adventure with Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil across six of the gang's make-believe worlds.

The retro vibes don't end with the cartoon inspirations either. Playable in both NES-style 8-bit visuals and modern HD art, Adventures in Gameland looks to be a proper trip down memory lane. There's even a two-player co-op mode available for those who want to introduce younger players to the series.

What's more, The MIX will be distributing actual NES copies of the game via Limited Run Games for those who really want to go all out reliving the old days. Pre-orders for these physicals will be available in the coming weeks.

You can find a little more information about the upcoming title and get a look at some screenshots below.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland brings a baby-fresh take on retro gameplay. By mixing elements from the NES era with modern design sensibilities, today’s parents can introduce kids to a nostalgic franchise through an adorable co-op adventure for up to two players where babies must stick together to win. Toggle between 8-bit art for an authentic retro gameplay experience and HD art featuring hand-drawn animations for a trip straight back to the iconic Nickelodeon TV show.

Explore six stand-alone levels across the Rugrats’ make-believe interpretations of the world, each filled with secrets, challenges, and bosses. Hop across ice blocks at the Ice Cream Factory (the fridge), venture into the Night Oasis (the sandbox), and brave the Haunted House (the attic). Swap babies to employ their distinct abilities: help Chuckie overcome his fears by jumping up high, or call up Phil to dig holes faster.

Encounter some of the franchise’s most familiar faces, including Cynthia, the most famous doll in the Rugrats world; Spike, the loyal family dog and the best of boys; and Mr. Boppo, the punching bag clown that almost had Tommy turning into a no-good “taker-backer.”

We don't have a more precise release date for Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland at the moment, but at least we know it's coming next month (and on Switch no less).