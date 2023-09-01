The Media Indie Exchange (The MIX) has announced that a brand new Rugrats game will be making its way to PC and consoles in 2024. A Rugrats game, folks.
Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will see you join fan favourites Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil as they embark on a journey of imagination and wonder inspired by classic NES titles. You can make your way through the game with a co-op partner or slum it entirely on your own, but regardless, you'll be meeting some classic Rugrats characters such as Angelica, Cynthia, and Spike as you work your way through the levels.
Not only that, but the game will allow you to toggle the visuals between classic 8-bit pixel art and an HD hand-drawn style that perfectly matches the original cartoon. Sounds pretty good to us!
Here's a look at the key features:
- Explore multiple levels featuring its own theme, secrets, and boss encounter from the Rugrats world
- Hop, bop, and swap between babies, each with distinct abilities and mechanics
- Toggle between 8bit and HD art featuring hand-drawn animations to match the cartoon’s style
Since The MIX has only specified 'PC and Consoles' at this stage, we can't say whether this is coming to the Switch with 100% certainty, but we think it's a pretty safe bet.
Let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to a new Rugrats game in 2024. We definitely are.
Comments 12
Erm……. Hell yes! Co-op aswell 😮
Haven't seen the rebooted series, but I hated in the original in the 90s. So I think I'll pass...
LOL
Rugrats + Super Mario Bros 2
Strange but certainly not unexpected. 16 bit visuals would have been a bit more period-accurate. Now Muppet Babies in an NES game would’ve really been amusing..
For some reason my brain created its own images for the game, giving flashbacks of the first person POV we get from inside Tommy’s eyes when he’s trying to walk in the intro to the series.
I think I’d have preferred a 3D monstrosity if Tommy’s wonky than another 2D platformer.
They are babies again? Is this like some nostalgia trip where they are imagining they can go back in time from adulthood?
I would had prefer this back in the 90s but right now it's just weird seeing them as babies again. Game seems fun though so may still check it out.
Stu! Dr. Lipchitz says video games aren't good for babies.
Hopefully it will be better than the last (and frankly only) Rugrats game I played, "Rugrats: I Gotta Go Party" for the Game Boy Advance, which was primarily a collection of mini party games, although the goal of the game was to find all of your friends, who were playing hide-and-seek.
Definitely interested. The classic NES look and feel is there. This should be a great nostalgic time.
This looks amazing
I like the style. To me, this look better then many retro inspirerd games that look like flash-game from 2005.
This looks like a late Nes game. Would like to play it on GBA or something😁
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...