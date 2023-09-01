Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Media Indie Exchange (The MIX) has announced that a brand new Rugrats game will be making its way to PC and consoles in 2024. A Rugrats game, folks.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will see you join fan favourites Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil as they embark on a journey of imagination and wonder inspired by classic NES titles. You can make your way through the game with a co-op partner or slum it entirely on your own, but regardless, you'll be meeting some classic Rugrats characters such as Angelica, Cynthia, and Spike as you work your way through the levels.

Not only that, but the game will allow you to toggle the visuals between classic 8-bit pixel art and an HD hand-drawn style that perfectly matches the original cartoon. Sounds pretty good to us!

Here's a look at the key features:

- Explore multiple levels featuring its own theme, secrets, and boss encounter from the Rugrats world

- Hop, bop, and swap between babies, each with distinct abilities and mechanics

- Toggle between 8bit and HD art featuring hand-drawn animations to match the cartoon’s style

Since The MIX has only specified 'PC and Consoles' at this stage, we can't say whether this is coming to the Switch with 100% certainty, but we think it's a pretty safe bet.

Let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to a new Rugrats game in 2024. We definitely are.