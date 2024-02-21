Mother 3 Plush
Image: Nintendo Life

The Mother Project is launching four brand new Mother 3 plush toys later this year to commemorate the GBA game's release on Nintendo Switch Online in Japan. (Thanks Wario64!)

Look, it's not the NSO localisation we wanted, but at least this is something we could import, love, and understand without needing a whole translation or an English script, right? Sigh.

The plush quartet features Lucas, his twin brother Claus, the thief Duster, and the princess of Osohe Castle Kumatora. They're all incredibly detailed — the twins both have pockets on their shorts with visible stitches and laces on their shoes, and we can't resist that, honestly.

Here are a few close-ups of the plush toys from The Mother Project's website:

Mother 3 Plush close-ups
Image: The Mother Project

The plush toys are due to be released in May 2024, and prices will be revealed closer to that time. That should give everyone enough time to sort out a way of getting these delivered to our homes in the UK (or wherever you live).

Are you going to be picking up these lovely little plush toys later this year? Walk away from your Happy Box and let us know in the comments.

