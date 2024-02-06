It's a new year for Mortal Kombat 1 and NetherRealm Studios is gearing up for another DLC character release. The DC hero Peacemaker will be arriving as an "early access" release on 28th February 2024.

In a brief post on social media, Warner Bros. mentioned how it would be sharing more details about his arrival soon. The full release of this same character should follow a week later in March.

@MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/ysoSUWSw6g Peacemaker is preparing for his arrival in the New Era. Early access will be available on February 28, along with the arrival of the new season around the same time. Details on both will be coming later this month. #MK1 February 5, 2024

This character's arrival is close to the conclusion of Season 3 and follows on from the addition Quan-Chi. A DLC Kameo Fighter reveal should also follow Peachmaker's release. When we hear more, we'll let you know.

The remaining Kombat Pack characters after Peacemaker include Ermac, Homelander from The Boys and Takeda Takahashi.