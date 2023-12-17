Although the Mortal Kombat 1 team has shown strong support for the Switch version of the game so far with updates and all the DLC, it seems the cross-play feature might be skipping Nintendo's hybrid system.

In a live stream earlier this week, NetherRealm confirmed cross-play was coming on February 2024 to PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Unfortunately, there was no mention or reference to the Switch version of the game.

NetherRealm: "Cross-play is coming in February between PS5, Xbox and PC, so we're very excited about that"

Cross-play previously skipped the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11 (and the PC at the time). While there could still be a chance of the Switch release getting a cross-play update in Mortal Kombat 1, it's probably best not to get your hopes up.

Despite the technical differences of the Switch, a lot of developers still include a cross-play feature for the Nintendo versions of their games - even in more competitive titles. Keep in mind, that the performance differs between platforms.