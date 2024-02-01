Monolith Soft has recently updated its recruitment page, and it appears that the Xenoblade series developer is looking for someone with experience in 3D action games.

As spotted by My Nintendo News, the Nintendo subsidiary is looking for an "application programmer" to join the team. Using Google Translate, we can see that the successful candidate will be "in charge of designing and developing various programs for 3D action games", looking at things such as character control, enemy AI behaviour, scene progression, and all sorts of design elements.

While not mandatory for the position, Monolith Soft lists "experience developing 3D action games" under the Welcome Requirements section. Whether this is for the studio's next game — which we don't know anything about yet — or for a future project is hard to say, but it's exciting to see them working on something that could be a bit different.

The last game from Monolith Soft — besides their contributions to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Splatoon 3 — is Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and the Expansion Pass story Future Redeemed. Last year, Tetsuya Takahashi mentioned that the next Xenoblade game will be "vastly different". Could it be action-based, then?