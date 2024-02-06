There have been industry rumours recently about Microsoft potentially bringing select games to competitor platforms and last weekend it escalated, with games media outlets and key figures claiming Xbox could potentially go "all in" on a new multi-platform model.

It's got to the point now where Microsoft's Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has issued a statement (via social media) and rather than deny anything, he's mentioned how there'll be a "business update" next week where Microsoft shares its "vision for the future of Xbox".

Phil Spencer: "We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."

A lot of the Xbox exclusives associated with these rumours (Starfield, Indiana Jones and even Gears of War) have focused on PlayStation so far, but select games are also rumoured to potentially be coming to Nintendo platforms. One, in particular, is the Tango Gameworks' title Hi-Fi RUSH.

Once again, Xbox hasn't announced anything just yet, and all we do know for sure right now is that there'll be this "business update" next week. Keep in mind a lot of industry figures who cover Xbox appear to be confident something big is about to go down.

Xbox has mentioned previously how it wants to make gaming accessible to the masses. It has also reiterated on many occasions how it would continue to support other platforms after acquiring Activision Blizzard. Early last year, it committed to a 10-year deal to bring Activision's Call of Duty series to Nintendo platforms.