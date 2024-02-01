Konami has released its latest financial earnings report for the nine months ended December 31st, 2023, in which it details strong sales, boosting its overall revenue by 11% and its profits by 53%.

As detailed by GamesIndustry.biz, Konami has cited two launches that appear to have significantly contributed to the firm's strong performance: the Japan-exclusive Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuwa Kiboude Mawatteru and the worldwide, multi-platform release of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

The latest entry in the Momotaro Dentetsu franchise managed to sell over 1 million copies in Japan in just over a month after its initial launch on November 16th, 2023, however specific figures for Metal Gear have not been shared. Konami also cites 'sustained strong performance' for eFootball 2024 and Professional Baseball Spirits.

Thanks to the strong earnings, in which Konami's business profit totalled ¥62.8 billion ($427 million), the firm has now revised its forecast for the full year, increasing its full-year earnings from ¥328 billion ($2.23 billion) to ¥343 billion ($2.33 billion) and its business revenue from ¥63 billion ($428.4 million) to ¥78.5 billion ($533.8 million).

Looking ahead, the majority of Konami's game output appears to be skipping Nintendo's console, including the likes of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Silent Hill 2, and Silent Hill f, though Switch players can look forward to Contra: Operation Galuga in 'early 2024' and Suikoden I&II HD Remaster.