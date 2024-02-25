Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Season 2 of Fortnite Festival is now underway and as part of this the "legendary superstar" Lady Gaga (known for smash hits such as 'Poker Face' and 'Just Dance') has joined in on the fun as the festival icon.

From now until 22nd April 2024, you'll be able to participate in the new festival pass 'Unlock your talent', and receive new instruments, jam tracks, and much more. This pass has a free tier as well as a premium reward track upgrade.





Mother Monster herself is the featured artist of @FNFestival Season 2

If you missed the initial announcement last December, Fortnite Festival is a new music game where you join a band or go solo on stage with hit music from the top artists. It is developed by Harmonix, the team behind the Rock Band series.

