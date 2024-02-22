Mario vs. Donkey Kong has made its debut over in Japan to great success, shooting to the top of the charts with a total of 61,930 copies sold. This puts the plumber's flagship platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, at number 2 with a total of 13,036 copies sold, cumulating in 1,745,124 since its release last October.

The second new entry this week, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, finds itself at number 6 for its debut, shifting 7,160 units. Meanwhile, Ubisoft's Skull and Bones comes in at number 7 on PS5 with 6,635 copies sold.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 61,930 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 13,036 (1,745,124) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 10,355 (980,891) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,607 (5,710,865) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 7,501 (121,272) [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (Nihon Falcom, 02/15/24) – 7,160 (New) [PS5] Skull and Bones (Ubisoft, 02/16/24) – 6,635 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,716 (7,695,467) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,603 (3,447,165) [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 5,308 (91,362)

Looking at the hardware, there's been little change since last time, with the Switch OLED Model selling a further 35,962 units to come out on top. The PS5 is just behind with 33,033 units, though the gap widens quite a bit when you add together all relevant SKUs.

Across the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED Model, Nintendo shifted 48,391 consoles while Sony managed to sell a total of 38,212 PS5s.

Maybe the New 2DS LL can catch up at some point? Hey, 14 is better than nothing.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 35,962 (6,698,604) PlayStation 5 – 33,033 (4,542,605) Switch Lite – 7,229 (5,744,397) Switch – 5,200 (19,724,837) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,179 (721,173) Xbox Series X – 1,042 (254,254) Xbox Series S – 605 (301,424) PlayStation 4 – 467 (7,919,922) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 14 (1,192,842)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.