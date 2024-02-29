The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and this week sees Nintendo's newest puzzle platformer hold onto pole position once again.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the Japanese chart-topper for the second week in a row, grabbing an additional 27,113 sales and beating newcomers Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town and Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay which land in second and third respectively.
All of this new activity has meant that Super Mario Bros. Wonder slips all the way down into fourth this week, though it is continuing to put up decent sale numbers with another 11,025 copies sold.
Here's your look at this week's Switch-heavy top ten in full:
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 27,113 (89,043)
- [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 21,593 (New)
- [NSW] Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay (Bandai Namco, 02/22/24) – 13,686 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11,025 (1,756,149)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 8,358 (989,249)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,084 (5,718,949)
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 6,183 (127,455)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,482 (3,452,647)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,433 (7,700,900)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,230 (4,234,095)
Hardware is a similarly Switch-dominant affair. The Switch OLED takes gold once again with a further 38,125 units sold and Sony's PlayStation 5 follows behind with 28,692.
Nothing really changes when we combine the SKUs either. Nintendo's Switch family puts up an impressive total of 50,886, while Sony's PS5 round-up comes in at 33,504. Ah, to see a new console enter the charts, eh?
Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:
- Switch OLED Model – 38,125 (6,736,729)
- PlayStation 5 – 28,692 (4,571,297)
- Switch Lite – 8,102 (5,752,499)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,812 (725,985)
- Switch – 4,659 (19,729,496)
- Xbox Series X – 2,287 (256,541)
- Xbox Series S – 826 (302,250)
- PlayStation 4 – 362 (7,920,284)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 10 (1,192,852)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 13
Nice to see Game Center CX charted. Hope it continues to sell and a localisation is on the way.
Unsurprising, but still happy for Mario vs. Donkey Kong, I'm close to finishing it - far from completing it - and it keeps on being great (by the way, the later Worlds are far from easy in my opinion at least in single player)!
Also happy for the usual suspects and the new entries, especially Retro Game Challenge which I ended up importing physically (not going to start it immediately as I'm keeping space for upcoming games starting with Unicorn Overlord)!
@HammerGalladeBro I kind of doubt it considering only the first one got released outside of Japan originally and only in the US, but I'd love to be wrong!
@JohnnyMind I am beyond thrilled for Unicorn Overlord! I haven't been this excited for a release since Tears of the Kingdom. One. More. Week.
@JohnnyMind love to hear about the game's later levels being challenging. I was on the fence on getting it before but after watching a little on YouTube and comments like yours I will be picking it up this weekend or next
@CammyUnofficial Of course your mileage may vary as it's still far from a very difficult game but yeah, the later worlds aren't that easy either - if you're still on the fence I'd recommend watching a little of World 7 for example... not to mention what comes after the regular Worlds if the ones I've mentioned are any indication and also what I've heard about the original.
@jolteon23 Unfortunately I haven't had the time to try the demo unlike you if I recall correctly, but I'm still so looking forward to that game!
@JohnnyMind sure, thank you for the reminder and tips. I figure it won't push the limit of my patience or anything but I love DK puzzlers and even enjoyed the demo, despite those levels being a breeze
Well seems like the Japanese chart is back to normal for just this week now until next week when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth hits the scene. We'll see if Square Enix and Sony's PS5 console exclusive hits the mark.
@CammyUnofficial You're most certainly in for a treat then!
These PS5 numbers in Japan are abysmal. No wonder that the Sony Group management, which effectively took back control over PlayStation from Jim Ryan, seems so unhappy with SIE.
@Serpenterror it could only be a sony exclusive surely you do not think the switch is capable of playing final fantasy 7 rebirth ..
I think PS5 sales is still good despite with what happened with Sony situation currently.
Oh, well. I just can't wait to play my PS5 games I have collected since July 2022. ☺
