The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and this week sees Nintendo's newest puzzle platformer hold onto pole position once again.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the Japanese chart-topper for the second week in a row, grabbing an additional 27,113 sales and beating newcomers Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town and Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay which land in second and third respectively.

All of this new activity has meant that Super Mario Bros. Wonder slips all the way down into fourth this week, though it is continuing to put up decent sale numbers with another 11,025 copies sold.

Here's your look at this week's Switch-heavy top ten in full:

[NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 27,113 (89,043) [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 21,593 (New) [NSW] Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay (Bandai Namco, 02/22/24) – 13,686 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11,025 (1,756,149) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 8,358 (989,249) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,084 (5,718,949) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 6,183 (127,455) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,482 (3,452,647) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,433 (7,700,900) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,230 (4,234,095)

Hardware is a similarly Switch-dominant affair. The Switch OLED takes gold once again with a further 38,125 units sold and Sony's PlayStation 5 follows behind with 28,692.

Nothing really changes when we combine the SKUs either. Nintendo's Switch family puts up an impressive total of 50,886, while Sony's PS5 round-up comes in at 33,504. Ah, to see a new console enter the charts, eh?

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 38,125 (6,736,729) PlayStation 5 – 28,692 (4,571,297) Switch Lite – 8,102 (5,752,499) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,812 (725,985) Switch – 4,659 (19,729,496) Xbox Series X – 2,287 (256,541) Xbox Series S – 826 (302,250) PlayStation 4 – 362 (7,920,284) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 10 (1,192,852)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.