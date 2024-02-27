Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco has announced it will launch Season 5 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers on 29th February 2024.

It adds the new "double raider" team Zamasu and Goku Black (available with TP Tokens) who tag-team survivors and work in tandem to enact the "Zero Mortal Plan". Along with this are three new survivor skins including Future Mai, Puar (TP Tokens), and Jaco (via Dragon Tier).





Familiar characters like Mai (Future) and Puar are making an appearance!



The developers have also mentioned how "more content" is planned for the future including new Transpheres (Broly), a free new map (Dark Future), new accessories, new customisable items, new emotes and a new vehicle skin.

As part of this update, cross-play has also been added. This allows you to play with users across all platforms and find new friends and rivals on other platforms. Cross-play can be enabled and disabled.