Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Thu 15th Feb, 2024 18:30 GMT]: He's heeeere! Mr. Krabs is ready to join the roster in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Mr. Krabs "money-loving" personality plays right into the character's build in the brawler. While he starts off as a slow fighter, the more damage he dishes out and takes, the more money will drop on stage. And the more money, the faster and more powerful he will get.

You can check out the new spotlight trailer above to see just how he plays in battle. Otherwise, you can snap him up as part of the Season Pass or download him separately for USD $6.99 / GBP £5.99 from the Switch eShop.

Original article [Fri 9th Feb, 2024 19:45 GMT]: Owner of the Krusty Krab in Bikini Bottom, Eugene Harold Krabs — better known as Mr. Krabs — is the first DLC character joining the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 roster next week, on 15th February. That's a pretty apt day (if you know, you know).

The SpongeBob SquarePants favourite is part of the game's first season pass, which will also be adding Rocksteady (from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Zuko and Iroh (from Avatar: The Last Airbender). However, you'll also be able to pick up each character individually.

Lots of people are already getting excited about the new trailer, below, noting some very familiar animations and nods to SpongeBob episodes. His Super (think Final Smash) also looks to be pretty hilarious, too.

Mr. Krabs is the fourth SpongeBob rep in the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 character roster. He joins SpongeBob himself, along with Patrick. Squidward and Mecha-Plankton. The remaining three DLC characters haven't been given release dates, but they're all due to arrive in 2024.

This news also comes alongside Version 1.5, which is out today and includes a number of hotfixes and balancing changes. the. You can check out the full list of tweaks on the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl website.