If you held off on the physical version of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 for Switch because it was just another download code release, now might be the time to check it out.

According to Nintendo Everything and multiple other reports, a new physical copy of the game in the US now includes an "actual cartridge". The photo of this game card version was shared in a customer review on Amazon, and the product listing notes "physical cartridge" in the title. Below is a look at the cartridge:





This release was previously only code-in-a-box



Available on Amazon: In a somewhat surprising turn of events Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 now has a physical release on Nintendo Switch... with a game cardThis release was previously only code-in-a-boxAvailable on Amazon: https://t.co/VEvvrgxmva (affiliate) pic.twitter.com/7wqGlb5IM8 January 6, 2024

Since the sequel's initial launch in November last year, the game has received multiple updates including some improvements which have directly responded to community feedback. There are also some DLC fighters coming to the game in 2024 including Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady and Iroh.

