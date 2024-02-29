Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you cast your mind back to the November 2023 Indie World showcase, you might recall seeing a mystery-filled visual novel called Death Trick: Double Blind. Well, even if you don't, this circus story has now revealed a release date of 14th March and it has scored a new trailer too.

Developed by Misty Mountain Studio, Death Trick will see you playing from two different perspectives — a magician and a detective — as you attempt to crack the case of the circus' missing star. You'll be interviewing other performers, poking holes in their stories and looking for clues to get to the bottom of what really happened.

We're not sure how to feel about the hand-made visual style of this one just yet, but if the story is good enough then we can see ourselves getting swept up by the magic of the circus. You can find a brief summary of the game and get a look at some screenshots in the following from publisher Neon Doctrine.

From the alternating perspective of two characters, each with access to different sources of information, players must hone their detective skills to discover the truth. With limited chances of action, a player’s choice of which clues to pursue, characters to interrogate, and locations to visit will affect the story and lead to one of several unlockable endings.

Death Trick: Double Blind will be released on 14th March for $15.99 (or your regional equivalent). A free Switch eShop demo is now available if you want to take a peek behind the curtain before the big reveal.

Will you be picking up Death Trick: Double Blind next month? Let us know in the comments.