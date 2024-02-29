Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been waiting for a hard copy of Dave The Diver, you're in luck... kind of. Arc System Works has today announced a physical "Anniversary Edition" of the game for Switch will be launching on 30th May 2024.

As part of this collab, the game will add some content from the fighting game Guilty Gear Strive. This includes themed graphics for the boat and customers who wear themed costumes. There's also a rhythm game giving you access to the song "The Disaster of Passion". It's worth mentioning how this isn't Dave's first collab, as he's previously teamed up with Godzilla and games like Dredge.

If you do end up purchasing this version of the game early, you'll score some special sticker sheets and a soundtrack CD featuring the music from Dave The Diver. This version will also apparently support English and other major languages. If we hear any updates about a local release, we'll let you know.