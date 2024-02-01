Developer and publisher Elden Pixels (Alwa's Awakening, Alwa's Legacy) has announced that its latest title, A Void Hope, will launch on the Nintendo Switch on February 29th, 2024.
Showcasing some truly beautiful pixel art visuals and an intriguing, mysterious narrative, the game sees you take on a journey to find a cure for a collapsed city. Avoiding combat and focusing on exploration and puzzle-solving will prove vital in conquering the game as foreboding enemies look to take you down.
This seems to be quite a departure from the studio's previous work. We were particularly taken with Alwa's Legacy, scoring it a solid 9/10 in our review. Judging from the trailer alone, A Void Hope looks like it will hopefully continue Elden Pixels' strong run when it lands later this month.
Here's a look at the key features:
An immersive experience
- Solve puzzles, find items and progress through the story in this world brimming with mysterious ambiance
Something lurks in the shadows
- Crisp retro aesthetics combined with atmospheric lighting shows a world in darkness but with small slivers of hope
Avoid combat, embrace exploration
- Delve into an adventure filled with danger and make your way through the city avoiding the threats that come your way
A haunting soundtrack
- Composed by synthwave mastermind Waveshaper, an eerie and evocative landscape of music accompanies your every step
What do you make of this one? We're intrigued, at least! Share your thoughts on A Void Hope with a comment down below.
Something new and original! I'll probably give this a shot.
*Hopefully, there's a payoff, if you choose not to avoid combat.
That is a top-notch trailer. To the top of the wish list it goes.
It looks really good at first glance. I'm getting major inmost vibes, but that game was my all time most disappointing. I think world/level design will decide how good this is.
