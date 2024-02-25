Humongous Entertainment has already released some Freddi Fish games on the Switch eShop and next week it's adding another one. Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds will return on 29th February 2024.

Here's a bit about this title which was originally released in 1994, along with a look. You can also get a 20% discount on the standard price ($11.99 / £10.79 instead of $14.99 / £13.49) in select regions if you pre-order from the eShop now.

"Grandma Grouper's kelp seeds are missing and without them all of the sea creatures will go hungry! Help underwater detective Freddi Fish and her finny friend Luther solve the case. Explore underwater caves, deep canyons and colorful reefs, and discover fascinating places like King Crab's Castle and A Sunken Ship Out of Time, in an effort to save the reef. Children use logical thinking and reasoning skills as they gather information and then use what they have learned to solve the mysteries of the sea!"

Help Freddi Fish and Luther find the missing seeds in 40 different places!

Fun discoveries await children as they explore the ocean bed with Freddi — you never know what they'll find!

You'll have a blast exploring more than 500 secret click points — a new surprise every time you play!

