If you're a fan of classic point-and-click adventures that may or may not date back to your childhood, you might be interested to know there are two more Humongous Entertainment games on their way to the Nintendo Switch eShop next week.

First up, we've got Pajama Sam 3, which was originally released on Windows PC. Its extended title is "You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet" (what a mouthful). Here's a bit about it, along with a look:

"Pajama Sam chases down some snickering cookies, only to find himself in the midst of a food squabble! The fats and the sweets are taking over Mop Top Island and an emergency peace conference has been called, but four of the delegates are missing! Now, it’s your turn to spring into action to help Pajama Sam find the missing delegates, put a stop to the sticky quarrels, bring peace to Mop Top Island, and still make it home in time for dinner."

And along with this is Freddi Fish 4 with the subtitle "The Case of the Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch". This one started out on Windows and Mac, and is another point-and-click adventure.

"Cousin Calico’s prize-winning hogfish have been fiendishly fishnapped by some rowdy hogfish rustlers! Always the brave adventurers, Freddi and Luther offer to find the rustlers’ secret hideout, rescue the hogfish, and wrangle those rambunctious rustlers. You can help Freddi and Luther bring justice back to Briny Gulch as you explore exciting Wild West locations, investigate captivating clues and meet adventurous new characters, like Cousin Calico, Sheriff Shrimp, Sahara Slim, and Eight Finger Phil. Most are helpful “good guys,” but every good Western needs a “bad guy,” or two…"

Both of these eShop releases arrive on 21st December and retail for $14.99, with a 20% discount until 5th January next year. If you're interested in more experiences like this on the Switch, Humongous Entertainment has also released a bunch of other titles on the eShop.

Any interest or fond memories of these upcoming Switch eShop releases? Tell us below.