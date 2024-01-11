The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had an incredibly successful launch when it arrived on the Switch last year and since then it's been receiving a bunch of Game of the Year nominations and awards.

Its latest 'GOTY' nomination comes from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, with the winners of each award to be revealed on 15th February 2024 at the 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards. In the Game of the Year category, Tears of the Kingdom is going up against the usual line up including games like Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 and Spider-Man 2. Cocoon also features.



A total of 56 games are nominated this year, led by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with 9 nominations, Alan Wake 2 with 8, Baldur's Gate 3 with 7, and COCOON with 6.

See full list of nominees: pic.twitter.com/djSS2iHC1e We're pleased to announce the nominees for the 27th Annual #DICEAwards A total of 56 games are nominated this year, led by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with 9 nominations, Alan Wake 2 with 8, Baldur's Gate 3 with 7, and COCOON with 6.See full list of nominees: https://t.co/ttr0S0FTdU January 10, 2024

Tears of the Kingdom has also been nominated for four other awards. And in terms of other Nintendo releases Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been nominated for four awards and F-Zero 99 is in the running for "Racing Game of the Year". You can check out the finalists on the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences website.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom nominations:

Game of the Year

Outstanding achievement in game direction

Outstanding achievement in game design

Adventure Game of the Year

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Super Mario Bros. Wonder nominations:

Outstanding achievement in game direction

Outstanding achievement in game design

Family Game of the Year

Outstanding achievement in animation

F-Zero 99 nominations: