The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 has just wrapped up and we've now got a full list of every winner. On the Switch front, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has officially won the Nintendo game of the year for 2023.
The "ultimate" game of the year award went to Larian's RPG hit Baldur's Gate 3. Not only did it take out the biggest award of the show, but it also won multiple other categories on the night. Some other winners included Sea of Stars as the best indie game of the year, Mortal Kombat 1 as best multiplayer game and No Man's Sky received the "still playing" award.
Here's the round up of winners (you can see every category in detail on GamesRadar):
- Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3
- Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky
- Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3
- Studio of the Year - Larian Studios
- Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars
- Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1
- Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Streaming Game - Valorant
- Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2
- Breakthrough Award - Coccoon / Geometric Interactive
- Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II
- Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
- Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4
- Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3
What games on this list have you played in 2023? Tell us below.
[source gamesradar.com]
Comments 13
This is the one and only comment.
@Farts_Ahoy no it’s not
God peered from the heavens and claimed their will only be 3 comments.
Man, what a great year it’s been for games. Happy for BG3 since it is a fantastic game and maybe even more people will be convinced to check it out now that it’s getting some awards. TotK doesn’t need more help, but I expect it will likely get more GOTY awards overall.
Either way….
1998. 2004. 2023.
Privileged to have been actively playing through gaming’s best years.
I don't even like the list above.
Glad I only play kids games and underrated games.
Good. TotK doesn’t deserve the GOTY award. Better games out there. Hope this is a step to deflate the hype for it and get Zelda back to form.
Kinda surprised that XC3 Future Redeemed didn't get a nomination for Best Game Expansion
@StarPoint These types of events always kind of bring down JRPGs and don't tend to take them seriously, so I'm not entirely surprised. Its a shame though.
As for TotK, of course it'll be the Nintendo Game of the Year. Its the only "big" Nintendo game, not counting Mario Wonder. Just like how Starfield only won Xbox GotY because Xbox has no real big exclusives this year outside of Starfield.
@Yoshif3 I tend to agree. TotK feels more like an extension than outright sequel to BOTW. It's characters and plot are weak too.
Personally, I don't care for game awards. Seems like whoever has the better AAA budget is declared winner.
@VoidofLight so Forza ain’t big at all?
It's always weird to me when overall GOTY goes to a multiplat game, but for more variety they don't bother calling it the best on the other platform it's on? Okay gang 🧐
Super happy for Sea of Stars though, my GOTY.
It’s nice to see Baldur’s Gate 3 win overall, but also obvious to see ToTK win Nintendo’s GOTY. I personally love the game which is shocking since I did not like BoTW whatsoever.
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...