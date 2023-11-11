The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 has just wrapped up and we've now got a full list of every winner. On the Switch front, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has officially won the Nintendo game of the year for 2023.

The "ultimate" game of the year award went to Larian's RPG hit Baldur's Gate 3. Not only did it take out the biggest award of the show, but it also won multiple other categories on the night. Some other winners included Sea of Stars as the best indie game of the year, Mortal Kombat 1 as best multiplayer game and No Man's Sky received the "still playing" award.

Here's the round up of winners (you can see every category in detail on GamesRadar):

Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky

- No Man's Sky Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Studio of the Year - Larian Studios

- Larian Studios Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars

- Sea of Stars Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain

- Horizon Call of the Mountain Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1

- Mortal Kombat 1 Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI

- Final Fantasy XVI Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Best Streaming Game - Valorant

- Valorant Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2

- PSVR 2 Breakthrough Award - Coccoon / Geometric Interactive

- Coccoon / Geometric Interactive Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II

- Alan Wake II Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3

- Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3 Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield

- Starfield PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4

- Resident Evil 4 Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3

