Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom received a lot of nominations last year, and now to top it off it's been nominated for another 'Game of the Year' award, this time by the New York Videogame Critics Circle.

The main event will take place on 23rd January 2024 where the winners of the 2024 New York Game Awards will be announced. Apart from a 'Game of the Year' nomination, Tears of the Kingdom has also been nominated for "best music" and "best kids game".

In the main category, it will be going up against heavy hitters like Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake II. Some Nintendo Switch games nominated in other categories include Pikmin 4, Super Mario RPG, Metroid Prime Remastered and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Here's the full rundown courtesy of Game Developer:

13th Annual New York Game Awards Nominees:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Alan Wake II

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Body of Mine

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

We Are One

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Disney Illusion Island

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bro. Wonders

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Kimono Cats

Laya’s Horizon

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League

Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

9 Years of Shadow

American Arcadia

Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.

Outer Terror

Slay the Princess

Videoverse

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC