If you've not completed your Zelda amiibo collection, you might be interested to know more restocks are happening.

As highlighted by amiibo Alerts on social media, restocks for Sheik, Wolf Link and Guardian are apparently planned for 8th March at retailers like GameStop. They're also being made available on sites like Amazon, with pre-orders already live.

The Guardian amiibo is a little bit different from the regular offering, allowing you to move its claws and make it pose. It does cost a little bit more as a result of this and its size.

All of these amiibo can be used to unlock extra goodies in both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. This restock follows on from the recent release of a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amiibo double pack containing Noah and Mio.