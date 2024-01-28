Following a cross-platform save update last month, Warframe developer Digital Extremes has now announced its next update for the free-to-play Dante Unbound will be launching this March. It adds the Warframe Dante.

Here's a bit about him, along with a look (above). More information will be shared in the coming months.

Dante, with his Exalted Tome — a first of its kind since the new Weapon type was introduced last year with Whispers in the Walls.

More information about Dante will be revealed in the coming months, but you can expect to see him (as well as new Incarnon Weapons) in the Dante Unbound update coming later this year. Until then, enjoy this concept art from our team here at Digital Extremes!

Digital Extremes also revealed a rework for the Warframe Inaros, with more details to be shared soon. Apart from this, the TennoGen system (featuring purchasable community-created content), is also making a comeback in the game's March update.

Earlier this month, Gauss Prime, the latest Prime Warframe also became available across all platforms. You can see him in action in the trailer below:

"Gain instant access to the speedy Saint of Altra in his new gilded Prime form, alongside his signature Prime Weapons, Prime Accessories, plus 90-Day Boosters and several bonus items to help you cross the finish line in style! Expedite your enemies’ extermination with the Acceltra Prime Rifle and Akarius Prime Dual Pistols. Or careen into new Customizations with Prime Accessories like the Altra Prime Syandana and Doppline Prime Armor. As a special addition to Gauss Prime Access, you can also instantly enjoy the Gauss Prime Floof and Noggle, as well as the amazingly aerodynamic Gauss Prime Blazargaze Helmet."

