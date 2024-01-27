We're nearing next month's release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch and Nintendo has started to share more footage of the game on its social media channels. The latest clip showcases the game's "new" co-op mode.

In the latest video, you can see Mario teaming up with Toad to solve various problems and overcome all sorts of puzzle-platforming challenges.

"Find out if two heads really are better than one in #MarioDonkeyKong's new co-op mode! Pass a controller to a friend and tackle the puzzle-platforming challenges together (and let Toad get a bit of glory too!)."

Yesterday, Nintendo highlighted some of the new stages (and worlds) coming to this new version. You can see and learn more about this particular content in our previous post here on Nintendo Life. Mario vs. Donkey Kong launches for Switch on 16th February 2024.