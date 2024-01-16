Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are rapidly approaching the Switch release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on 16th February and today Nintendo has revealed the game's opening movie in all of its remastered glory.

Titled 'Setting the Scene,' the intro spills everything that you need to know about the game's central rivalry: DK has stolen all of the Mini Mario toys and it is up to everyone's favourite plumber to get them back. It's a simple set-up, but one that has given us the chance to see News Reader Shy Guy in HD, so in our books, it's worth it.

Anyone who played the GBA version will see that the cutscene has had quite the facelift (then again, it originally consisted mainly of static images), with DK, Mario and the Toads looking squeaky clean, but most of the main beats are still present and correct here — "Mmm, bananas, mmm"

The game's recent trailer which was released last week showed that these crisp visuals are going to be carried through into the gameplay too.