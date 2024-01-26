Nintendo has finally got its marketing push for Mario vs. Donkey Kong underway, and after revealing the Switch release would be getting some new stages filled with new enemies and levels, it's now highlighting some scenes from the previous clip on social media.

This latest post on the official Nintendo of America 'X' account takes a particular scene and uses it as an example of how "thinking outside the box" will allow players to come up with unique solutions to solve puzzles. In it, you can see Mario user flower fans to transport a key required to unlock the door.





When Mario vs. Donkey returns on 16th February 2024, players can look forward to 130 levels, a two-player mode, Time Attack feature, Plus Levels and Expert Challenges. On top of this, there'll also be two new play styles: Casual and Classic, with casual making the experience a little bit easier.