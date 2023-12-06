Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Revealed as a "one more thing" announcement at today's Day of the Devs digital showcase, Poncle announced that Vampire Survivors will be landing an all-new DLC package, featuring a collaboration with... wait for it... Among Us.

We don't know all that much about what the DLC will have in store at the time of writing apart from that it will see some familiar crewmates thrown into a space-set version of the bullet hell roguelike that we haven't been able to take our eyes off this year. Interesting, right?

The 'Emergency Meeting' DLC announcement came with an 18th December release date on Xbox and PC and the promise that it will be coming to Switch "soon". It's not the most precise info, but at least we know that it will be heading our way.



All in all, it has been quite the week for Vampire Survivors news. Earlier, we heard that an all-new story mode will be added to the game in the next free update, providing a twist on the standard gameplay as you take set characters through mini-adventures of their own.