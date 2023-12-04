Just when we thought that we had freed ourselves from the unrelenting pull of Vampire Survivors, developer Poncle makes an announcement that has us ready to grab our Garlic and dive into the bullet-hell roguelike all over again. That announcement is that a new 'Adventures' update is on the way. That's right, we're getting a story mode.

Now, let's make some things clear right from the get-go. The update currently has no release date for Switch, with the reveal trailer stating that it will come to Nintendo's hybrid "soon". It will be available on PC and Xbox from 6th December, however, so if that's the main way that you play, you're in luck.

The other thing to flag is that we don't know all that much about what is in store for this new mode right now. The announcement tweet teases that the adventures will consist of "Self-contained, miniature story modes that reset & remix the game's content," and the attached video shows some of the stories on offer, but that's it...

...At least, that's it until Day of the Devs (on 8th December), where Poncle has announced that more information will be revealed.





Adventures are coming to Vampire Survivors - 6th December! 🎉



Self-contained, miniature story modes that reset & remix the game's content 🧄



Watch



Coming to PC & Xbox (Nintendo Switch & Mobile coming later, we're sorry) 💖 Ready for an adventure?Adventures are coming to Vampire Survivors - 6th December! 🎉Self-contained, miniature story modes that reset & remix the game's content 🧄Watch @dayofthedevs for more info!Coming to PC & Xbox (Nintendo Switch & Mobile coming later, we're sorry) 💖 pic.twitter.com/N1oHOyqzvK December 4, 2023

It looks like the stories will each focus on a different member of the 'Survivors' troop, with later adventures being available via the game's DLC. It's worth watching right to the end of the above tease for a little hint of something live-action. Now what could that mean?

We'll be pondering these questions and more until Day of the Devs when some light will hopefully be shined on what the upcoming update means for Switch.