Last year at The Game Awards, Sega dropped one of the most exciting announcements of the show, revealing new games were in development for select classic franchises. In the same announcement, it teased there was even "more" to come.

Now, in an update, Insider Gamer claims around "10 Sega classics were greenlit for production between 2020 and 2021". While five have already been confirmed, the site has now been told by its sources that projects for Panzer Dragoon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Sakura Taisen are in the "early stages of development" as well.

Gematsu also recently highlighted how Sega filed trademarks for multiple other series including Alex Kidd, After Burner, House of the Dead, OutRun, Super Monkey Ball, Altered Beast, Eternal Champions, and Kid Chameleon.

The original games revealed in Sega's legacy series revival include Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe and Shinobi. No details beyond this like platforms or a release date have been confirmed just yet, but if we hear anything, we'll let you know.