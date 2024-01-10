Sega Sammy, the company behind Sega, has announced an organisational restructure which will see the formation of a new corporation known as "Sega Fave".

This will combine Sega Corp's amusement machines business with Sega Toys' toy business. According to the official news release, Yukio Sugino will lead this company as president and representative director. Here's a look at this restructure:

The name "Sega Fave" apparently channels "oshi-katsu", as highlighted by Sonic Stadium:

"SEGA FAVE" references "oshi-katsu," cultural movements within Japan focused on supporting someone or something within popular culture (such as a pop idol or series), which often have a lot of events, merchandise, and brand collaborations associated."

This new company structure is part of Sega Sammy's transmedia strategy. After achieving significant growth with Sonic the Hedgehog across games, animation, merchandising, licensing and other businesses, it hopes to continue to enhance its main IPs with this same strategy, and by combining the strengths of each business under one banner.

This change is scheduled to take place before April 2024. If we hear any significant developments, we'll let you know.