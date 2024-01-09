Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're looking for another GoldenEye 007-style game to play on the Nintendo Switch, you might want to check out The spy who shot me, which arrived on the eShop last week for just $7.99 / £7.19.

It's a parody of James Bond-inspired and the "classic shooters" of the '90s. While the obvious comparison is Rare's legendary N64 title, some reviews on Steam also compare it to series like No One Lives Forever. It's been available on Valve's digital service since 2019 and has a "very positive" review rating.

Here's a bit more about what to expect from The Spy Who Shot Me, along with some screenshots and a trailer:

The Spy Who Shot Me™ is a comedy retro FPS inspired by classic shooters of the 90s. Take the roll of super spy Agent7! As he fights against the evil S.C.U.M.