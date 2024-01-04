The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

4x4 OffRoad Collection (Boomhits, 25th Dec) - Experience the thrill of Trials Driving! Make it through the rock mazes, bumpy terrain “test tracks”, through mud paths and rivers, over incredible log bridges, hill climbs and cross-country races! Control the power of your cars to make it around in one piece. You’ll have to summon the skills required if you want to be the Ultimate Off-Road Driver!

Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead (Halva Studio, 28th Dec) - Step into a world where cute meets the undead in "Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead." Take on the role of an adorable high school girl braving hordes of relentless zombies and a variety of formidable enemies. With a diverse arsenal of weapons and a dash of anime charm, you're set for thrilling action. Anime Girl Power: Customize your gameplay experience by selecting from a variety of anime girl skins, each with unique stats and starting weapons. As you progress, unlock more options to tailor your ideal zombie-fighting avatar.

Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 20th Dec) - "Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends" invites you to enter a dynamic world of tank battles presented in a captivating comic-style format. In this game, you'll have the opportunity to enhance your tanks, explore three distinct battlefield maps, and wield an impressive array of abilities, including deploying mini tanks, setting tricky mine traps, activating powerful turrets, and even taking to the skies in miniature airplanes. Strategically, "Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends " empowers you to lead your team by making critical decisions on which enemy tank to target next. This level of control and tactical depth adds an exciting layer to each battle.

Arcade Archives MYSTIC WARRIORS (HAMSTER, 21st Dec) - "MYSTIC WARRIORS" is an action game released by KONAMI in 1993. In this title players battle with the evil ninja troops of the megacorporation "SKULL" in order to rescue their captured friends. It's sure to be mega-hit! Armageddon of the ninjas! You are the only one that can stop this armageddon! The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Arcade Archives SOLITARY FIGHTER (HAMSTER, 28th Dec) - "SOLITARY FIGHTER" is a fighting game released by TAITO in 1991. The game takes place in America of the early 1950s. With an eye on becoming the no. 1 quarreler, the player participates in 'Violence Fight', a fighting tournament popular amongst the mafia and businessmen who control the underworld. But Violence Fight is no combat sport; this is war! Use weapons, get help from the crowd, and win by any means possible! The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Arcade Game Zone (Just For Games, 5th Jan) - Welcome to the most exhilarating arcade experience in the gaming world – Arcade Game Zone! An Unprecedented Virtual Arcade Hall! Arcade Game Zone brings together 40 mini-games, including 30 faithful replicas of classics found in legendary arcade cabinets. But that's not all; we've also included 10 iconic games such as darts, football, billiards, bowling, and many more that you commonly find in renowned arcade establishments worldwide. Challenge Your Friends! Challenge all your friends and play classic games that have left an indelible mark on generations. Whether it's an intense foosball showdown or a spirited game of darts, Arcade Game Zone offers an unrivaled multiplayer experience. Laughter and competition await, just like in a real arcade. Relive the Magic of Arcade Cabinets Immerse yourself in a luminous atmosphere bathed in the glow of screens and be amazed by a setting that feels like a dream come true.

B.O.O.L: Master labyrinth puzzles (Michael Wührer, 21st Dec) - B. O. O. L: Master labyrinth puzzles is a fun and challenging puzzle game for everyone. B. O. O. L. stands for 'Box Out Of Labyrinth' and means to get Box out of the labyrinth and describes the aim of the game. Your task is to get the box out of the labyrinth to the target. This sounds like a simple task? You did the calculation without the puzzle masters. The game box cannot be moved freely, but only up, down, left and right and only up to the next obstacle without stopping in between. But that's not all, you only have a certain number of moves at your disposal. Get ready and face the challenge of more than 120 labyrinth puzzles. - Puzzles in three difficulty levels. - Puzzles contain doors, switches and the four elements earth, fire, water and air. - Give your creativity free rein and create your own labyrinth puzzles with the editor on 100 free memory slots.

Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare (GoGame Console Publisher, 28th Dec) - "Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare" thrusts you into the heart of an immersive war experience, where the theater of action unfolds within the unforgiving trenches, meticulously designed underground chambers, and strategically engineered war canals. This high-quality game showcases three unique locations, each presenting a series of challenging missions and formidable obstacles.

Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery (GoGame Console Publisher, 21st Dec) - Embark on an exhilarating journey in our food delivery adventure game - Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery, where you take on the role of a dynamic delivery cyclist navigating the bustling streets of the city. As the main character, your mission is clear: hop on your trusty bicycle, visit various restaurants to collect orders, and ensure their safe and timely delivery to hungry customers. As you pedal through the vivid cityscape, each delivery presents a unique challenge. Race against time to pick up orders from a range of restaurants, carefully securing them in your delivery bag to ensure they arrive at their destination in perfect condition. Precision is key, and every decision counts as you navigate through busy streets, avoiding potential obstacles and challenges that could jeopardize the integrity of your delivery. But the excitement doesn't end there. Customize your delivery experience by choosing from a variety of bicycles and personalizing them to match your style. Explore a myriad of locations, each with its own distinct charm and beauty. From bustling downtown areas to serene villages, every location presents a visual feast for your eyes as you pedal through a world filled with diverse landscapes and landmarks. However, the journey isn't without its risks. Penalties await those who aren't cautious enough to avoid collisions with cars, pedestrians, and other potential hazards. Maneuver through the bustling streets with finesse, showcasing your skills as the city's premier food delivery cyclist. Are you up for the challenge? The city awaits, and every delivery is a chance to showcase your prowess in the art of culinary transport. Get ready to pedal your way to victory in - Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery!

Breakout Birdie (Thalamus Digital, 21st Dec) - The aim is to bounce your Birdie around the screen as you attempt to bash all the blocks and destroy the pesky boss birds! Simply swipe to move the paddle and bounce the Birdie into the air. Catch golden power-ups to boost your abilities but avoid the red power-ups which will cause nothing but chaos!

Breakout Birdie 2 (Thalamus Digital, 21st Dec) - The aim is to bounce your Birdie around the screen as you attempt to bash all the blocks and destroy the pesky boss birds! Simply swipe to move the paddle and bounce the Birdie into the air. Catch golden power-ups to boost your abilities but avoid the red power-ups which will cause nothing but chaos!

Breakout Birdie Adventure (Thalamus Digital, 28th Dec) - Breakout Birdie Adventure will challenge your skill and reflexes to the max! The aim is to bounce your Birdie around the level as you attempt to bash all the blocks and escape through the exit portal! Simply tap to bounce the Birdie while avoiding the multitude of hazards that litter each level and collect power-ups to gain special abilities to aid you on your quest!

Buddy & Friends: Santa’s Workshop Animal Party (Aldora Games, 25th Dec) - "Buddy & Friends" is a charming family video game that takes place in Santa Claus's lively workshop. Here, players will take on the role of Buddy, a heroic dog, and his friends, who have the important task of ensuring that Christmas goes off without a hitch. In the heart of the North Pole, Santa's workshop is a place of wonder, challenge and magic, where every action has a significant impact.

Build A Bridge Collection (BoomBit Games, 24th Dec) - Test your engineering and improvisation skills in a puzzle game where the stakes are as high as they get. It is you who will construct bridges for cars, trucks, buses... And sometimes even monster trucks. Gather your wits and get on with the construction! Discover the joys and challenges of bridge building anew with this new & fresh look at the immensely popular puzzle game formula! Discover breathtaking places, design amazing constructions and immerse yourself in the memorable world of Bridge Builder Adventure!

Bulanci (23rd Dec) - You’re in for team shootouts and many other game modes, so make the feathers fly. What does Bulanci offer? - A quick, action-packed, funny party shooter - Up to 8 players on one device - Easy to understand - The return of a 2001 cult-classic shooter (16 mil. downloads) - Customize your character – choose the color, appearance, pattern, and small accessories such as helmet, sunglasses, or headphones - Discover more information about the soft Bulanci nation in the history book Game modes The game can be played in various game modes: Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag and Elite Training. The first three will lighten up every party, because you can play them with up to 8 friends on one device. The Elite Training mode is meant for a single player, allowing you to improve your skills and feats in order to become an experienced Bulanci warrior. Deathmatch A battle to the death. It’s not as bad as it sounds, though.

Cafe Owner Simulator (RockGame, 10th Jan) - We were inspired by sandbox and simulation games, where players can create something of their own, set up processes, develop their creation, put their soul into it and show their creativity. In Cafe Owner Simulator you have such an opportunity, our goal is to give the world a game - in which everyone can realize his dream and open his own restaurant business. Cleaning and Restoration. When you buy a room for your own restaurant - you will need to free it from trash and make major repairs, it is not an easy task, but what can be better than to clean up the future of a successful restaurant or cafe? Covering Surfaces. After cleaning and repairing - you will have to choose the best wallpaper, carpet or coverings of different materials, this is where your design will begin. Kitchen and equipment. So how do you do without kitchen equipment? Decide on the type of your future establishment and buy all the necessary equipment for it. Also, do not forget to connect it to the outlets.

Capitals Quizzer (Supergonk, 8th Jan) - Learn the capital cities of the world in this fun quick-fire quiz game! Answer correctly before time runs out, or it's game over! Gradually improve your knowledge of the planet, and prove to your friends that you're the capitals expert! • How well do you know our planet and its countries? Become a professional! • Every capital of every country, with national flags • Match the flags with their respective nations. • Learn the location of famous landmarks around the world! • Teach yourself the currencies of the world, and where they are spent. • Learn local regions and their capital cities.

Cat Simulator (Nerd Games, 25th Dec) - Have you ever thought about spending hours having fun with a simple cat simulator? If so, this is your opportunity to choose a cat and go around making a mess and doing tasks.

City’s Hero Collection (Pixelmob, 28th Dec) - Take control of one of ten distinct and varied vehicles that share one characteristic - every one of them is essential in completing the building. Drive a cement mixer, a drilling truck, a fork lift, an excavator and more! Feel the immense power of those impressive vehicles and use them to the best of your ability!

Clue (Marmalade Game Studio, 28th Dec) - Experience a fresh take on the classic murder mystery board game. Use your skills of deduction to find out who? With what weapon? Where? Join fellow detectives around the world. Gather evidence, interrogate suspects and solve the crime! Follow your suspects through the iconic Tudor Mansion, unlocking their motives and alibis as you go. Play by the original rules, or try a new investigation format available exclusively to the video game. Face your suspects in a direct interrogation as you rely on your skills of deduction to get to the truth. Experience the mystery, solve the crime your way and become the detective you want to be!

Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow – Complete Edition (10th Jan) - A third-person, stealth, adventure game focused on the story of the Moonshadow Huntress: Cynthia Stranborg. Take control of the young adept and learn new stealth skills during your journey. Find out what happened in the home village and follow your desired path to rescue the ones you love the most. Travel through Tesana Valley to find a secretly hidden missing piece of artifact to enhance your bow. The Dark Power is coming from the north. You need to destroy the source of this power before it's too late. You are the last one that can reach that destination. At least you need to try, for your loved ones!

Driving World Collection (BoombBit Games, 26th Dec) - Complete a variety of missions & tasks, showing your pro driver skills! Uniquely varied & exciting driving game! Think of a vehicle and it’s here! You’ll be driving small cars, big cars, trucks, a bus and even pilot a boat completing challenging tasks & missions!



Electrician Simulator (5th Jan) - In the Electrician Simulator game you will take on the role of an electrician. Learn the secrets of the electrician profession and become the best professional in town! Variety of missions and customers! Is there anything more interesting than new challenges? Check your inbox regularly and accept a variety of jobs - from small tasks to complex electrical installations! Remember being an electrician is not only fun but also professional. Try to do your job with as much attention to detail as possible! It's better not to mess with customers… Arrange your garage. Everyone has a favorite place, right? Customize your home and garage to suit your needs! Raise money from orders and install as much electrical equipment in your home as you want!

Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator (Halva Studio, 29th Dec) - Embark on an engaging adventure within the realm of "Fantasy Blacksmith," where you step into the shoes of a master blacksmith. This immersive game invites you to the heart of the forge, where you can meticulously craft an impressive arsenal of weapons, including majestic swords and nimble daggers, using either durable metals or the rustic charm of wood. Your craftsmanship goes beyond mere functionality, as each swing of the hammer is a deliberate dance that transforms raw materials into intricate works of art. The weapons you create not only showcase your skill but also contribute to your wealth through their sale, earning you valuable coins. These coins serve as a key to unlocking a variety of recipes, unveiling new and exciting possibilities that add depth and diversity to your creations.

Forbidden Ghost Photo (MASK, 4th Jan) - The smartphone you got... It had a special ability to see the spirits...... A picture of a mundane, ordinary day... But inside, there was an invisible spirit......! An earthbound spirit after a regrettable death, a spirit with a grudge on the person in the picture, sometimes a guardian angel, and even things that are not a spirit...... Now let’s hold up your spiritual-vision-smartphone, and open your eyes to the existence of the hidden spirits...! There must be a terrifying experience waiting for you...... If you get scared easily and are playing alone, beware and make sure to light up the room and take a bath before you play the game...!

Gang Blast (Entity3, 25th Dec) - Gangs are roaming the city and its time to take them down! Shoot rockets from a helicopter and blast them away!

GeoJelly (SOURCE BYTE, 8th Jan) - GeoJelly is a challenging platformer game where you play as an experiment defect born within an unknown dystopian laboratory. Your goal is to find your way out of the laboratory and gain your freedom by overcoming various obstacles and collecting diamonds. The game features a mix of platforming and puzzle-solving elements, with plenty of obstacles to avoid along the way. The environment is filled with challenges, including cannons, spikes, jump pads, and windmills. Players must be very careful and think twice before making a move, as one wrong step can send them back to the beginning of the level. The game also features a variety of logical puzzles that will challenge players' problem-solving skills and test their agility. Collecting diamonds is key to unlocking the next level and progressing through the game. Players have the opportunity to become skilled navigators by mastering the platforming elements and using their quick reflexes to overcome obstacles.

Green Sauce Bundle (Game Nacional, 1st Jan) - Escape the big city stress and experience the quiet charm of rural life. Match your way through an incredible farming adventure. Grow crops, plant trees, raise adorable animals and customize a wonderful farm. Sell the farm goods through challenging match-3 levels and earn experience points to unlock lots of new items! Do you have what it takes to manage a successful farm? Find out on this amazing and unique blend of farming and matching game. And show your farming and decoration skills in Hope’s Farm. It has never been so fun to take care of a farm.

Hilm (pbp, 28th Dec) - Avoid!

Human Bowling (Entity3, 25th Dec) - Bowl with humans in this addictive runner! Collect as many humans onto your bowling ball as possible and fire them all into oblivion at the end! Avoid obstacles, take jumps and grow as you try to beat each addictive stage!

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin (eastasiasoft, 10th Jan) - Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin is a yaoi-themed fantasy adventure visual novel where you can manage your daily routine, travel the land, accept side quests, pursue 3 possible romance options, discover 6 unique endings and unlock special CG scenes as you progress. The experience can be further customized by choosing from difficulty settings focused on story or gameplay challenge!

Isolated (Game Nacional, 6th Jan) - Stranded on a tiny island, your mission is to conquer each day until you can make it back home. Take charge of your character's hunger, life, and sleep, all while fishing, resting, and cooking. But watch out for a thrilling marine danger that adds an extra layer of excitement to this mortal adventure!

Jigsaw Pets (Bigboot Studios, 25th Dec) -Solve 45 unique puzzles in an ice world -Record your progress and come back later -Start with any level! -Try to reach 3 stars in every puzzle -Beautiful art for pet lovers

Jinshin (Kemco, 21st Dec) - Jinshin is a JRPG based on an ancient-themed fantasy tale of when Kami deities lived alongside humans. Mikazuchi, a man of sword mastery and wisdom, joins the Amaterasu Clan to save his master from Onigami Ichigan, the head of an ominous force. When the war is done, will peace or chaos reign supreme? Make use of tactician Mikazuchi's orders and gain powerful formation effects to turn the tide of battle in turn-based battles full of ambiance and strategy. Use materials to craft equipment and unlock Kami arts within weapons to unleash extremely powerful skills. Learn magic arts from Tsukumo Kami hiding all over the world, and focus on developing your village through commands to receive rewards and learn new crafting formulas.

Knights & Guns Elite Edition (Baltoro Games, 5th Jan) - A classic revenge story set in a medieval fantasy world… with a touch of deadly modern firepower just to turn things up to eleven. Fight through the armies of undead, mutants, aliens, machines and beasts in order to get back what is rightfully yours and bring some semblance of peace back to the land. Who knows - if you’re thorough enough you might even discover the history of the kingdom itself, long lost to the scholars of the realm.

Knights of the Rogue Dungeon - Cleanse the Rogue Dungeon of three Demon Knights as you battle through the depths in this addicting rogue-like dungeon hopper from the creators of Mutant Mudds™ and Xeodrifter™.

Kumamon Run (edia, 28th Dec) - "Kumamon Run" is a game where Kumamon keeps running while collecting delicious specialty products from Kumamoto Prefecture, such as strawberries and watermelons.

Players control the path up and down to help Kumamon run as long as possible while visiting famous places in Kumamoto. If you fail to collect the specialty products, Kumamon's stamina gradually decreases. The game is over when the stamina gauge at the top of the screen runs out! Now, how far can you run with Kumamon?

Legacy Mystery Bundle (22nd Dec) - Sherlock Purr is a fun and engaging children's game where players help the feline detective search for hidden objects in an apartment. With colorful graphics, entertaining animations, and brain-teasing puzzles, this game is perfect for young minds who love mysteries and cats. Follow Sherlock Purr's pawprints and solve the mystery today!

Masarada Town Story (sugar star, 23rd Dec) - Masarada Town is a desolate town with few tourists. A museum was built to revitalize the town, but there is nothing on display. This is the story of Jewel, an apprentice miner who was sent to such a town.

Mayhem Motorsports Collection (BoomBit Games, 29th Dec) - Strap yourself in and enter the arena! Carnage is a high-octane car combat game with a multitude of game modes. Choose the way you want to create chaos!

Monster Loves You Too! - Emerging starved and isolated in the ruthless city of Asch, you're snatched up and thrust into the Coop, a treacherous den teeming with duplicitous fellow monsterlings. Amid the chaos, you find unexpected allies, united in the struggle to resist base instincts and exploit your unique traits of BRAINS, GUTS, and FLESH. Together, you face the challenge of escaping, resisting your own monstrous impulses and forging a new path in the city's dangerous backstreets and beyond.

Moon Lander - Embark on an exhilarating lunar mission where precision and finesse are your keys to success. Your spacecraft is equipped with limited fuel, and your mission is to land safely on the lunar surface to score points. But beware, the lunar gravity is tricky, and a misstep can cost you precious fuel.

Moto Rush GT Diamond Edition - Racers, beware! Fast-paced, polished and dynamic motorbike racing now on Nintendo Switch™! One of a kind game entirely playable with... Toy-Con Motorbike! Forget about speed limits and traffic rules 'cause on this road you're the boss!

Mystery Box: Escape The Room - You're trapped inside dark rooms and must solve intriguing enigmas to open boxes and escape. Can you make it? Interact with bizarre mechanisms, think out of the box to gain your freedom, and discover historical unsolved mysteries. You will experience a real-life adventure while playing this puzzle game! Lots of intriguing puzzles are waiting for you, ensuring an immersive experience that will keep you engaged for hours. Examine several mechanisms to unlock each box and gain your freedom.

Mystery Box: The Journey - 10 new boxes full of enigmas to crack are waiting for you on this journey through lost worlds. Challenges and fun don't stop after unlocking all the 10 boxes and escaping the location you're trapped in, because you can also play an extra mini-game called The Jackbox, which resembles the classic hangman game and requires you to guess a variety of words. Take on the challenge of exploring mysterious locations and solving peculiar riddles, you won't forget the hours spent playing this puzzle adventure! Interact with buttons, levers, and particular mechanisms to unlock several parts of the boxes.

Nathan Jones and The Empty Century (Aldora, 28th Dec) - After the astonishing revelations in "Nathan Jones and The Eternal Myth," adventurous archaeologist Nathan Jones embarks on a new odyssey in this intriguing sequel. "Nathan Jones and The Empty Century" promises to immerse players in a historical enigma that will challenge everything they thought they knew about civilization. However, he is not alone in this quest. An organization also pursues these mysteries, with much less noble intentions. As Nathan gets closer to the truth, the line between friend and enemy blurs, and the player's decisions will determine the fate of a forgotten century. The saga continues with "Nathan Jones and The Empty Century", where players meet again with the daring archaeologist Nathan Jones and his brother in a new adventure that seeks to solve the mysteries that remained pending from the first episode.

Rush Hours Collection - Drive amongst city traffic and try not to cause a pile-up. But you’ll have to take some risks if you want to beat the target times for the best in-game rewards.

Set in a beautiful night time city, take to the streets and try to pass all the missions. Drifting around the courses is a satisfying experience, especially when you hook up all the turns and make a perfect run to score the best rewards for your achievement.

Santa’s Workshop Challenge: The North Pole Gift Adventure - "Santa's Workshop Challenge: The North Pole Gift Adventure" is an enchanting video game that takes players on a magical journey through the unexplored stories of Santa Claus. Designed as an interactive storybook, this game reveals never-before-told secrets and anecdotes about the iconic character. Each story is a mix of fantasy and reality, offering a unique insight into the adventures and challenges that Santa Claus faces.

Shivering Stone (eastasiasoft, 5th Jan) - Experience a serene journey through the winter forest as you unravel the secrets before you and enjoy brainteasing scenarios amidst tranquil visuals and soothing sounds. Shivering Stone is an environmental sliding puzzle where you take the role of a young man as he journeys across snowfields and frozen forests. Presented in HD pixel art with crisp sprites and fluid animation, Shivering Stone’s 50 stages of increasingly complex pushing puzzles are seen from a top-down perspective, each filling a single screen. Are you clever enough to master them all?

Ski Simulator : Winter Sports (Success, 31st Dec) - In "Ski Simulator: Winter Sports," players are on a quest to earn points and unlock new levels by mastering the art of skiing or snowboarding. Navigate through the exhilarating slopes, collecting checkpoints along the way to progress further in the game. But beware, time is of the essence – the clock is ticking, and every second counts! Feel the rush as you soar through the air, leaping off natural ramps and performing gravity-defying tricks. Each trick adds a specific number of points to your score, so the more daring and creative you get, the higher your chances of dominating the leaderboard. As you weave through the picturesque landscapes, keep an eye out for strategically placed markers guiding you to hidden points. It's not just about speed and tricks; it's about strategy and precision. Collect these points to boost your score and solidify your position as the ultimate winter sports champion.

Sniper – Elite Shooter Squad - "Sniper - Elite Shooter Squad" immerses players in the high-stakes world of precision marksmanship. In this thrilling game, users are tasked with completing a series of critical missions, offering the freedom to choose from an extensive arsenal of diverse weapons, each tailored to the specific demands of the mission.

Speedster’s Collection - Pick one of the impressive, highly detailed vehicles and show your driving skills in this demanding environment. The city is your greatest friend and the greatest enemy. It will amaze and astonish you with its views, while demanding your full attention with its narrow streets and crowded intersections.

Starship Showdown: Galactic Grand Prix (Aldora, 26th Dec) - Get ready for the ultimate space challenge in "Starship Showdown: Galactic Grand Prix"! Compete in exciting turn-based ship races with up to 5 players in local mode. Choose your favorite driver and immerse yourself in a stellar tournament or venture into free mode, where the only rival is yourself. Whether alone or with friends and family, it's time to accelerate to the speed of light and achieve victory! ·Tournament Mode: Compete with up to 5 players in local mode. ·Free Mode: Challenge your own times and skills alone. ·Character Selection: Choose from a variety of unique drivers before launching into the race. ·Family Game: Perfect for family gatherings or challenges between friends. ·Galactic Circuits: Navigate spectacular space and terrestrial tracks full of challenges and surprises.

Super Kart Mini Car Race - Super Kart Mini Car Race is an exciting and colorful racing game in the style of classic kart, offering players a thrilling experience on 13 different race tracks with themes ranging from the kitchen to the bedroom, bathroom, and the beach.

Synthetic Lover (eastasiasoft, 22nd Dec) - In the year 2066, biologically engineered humanoids make up a large percentage of the workforce. The protagonist of Synthetic Lover is one such humanoid and, like the rest of his colleagues, he lives to serve a single purpose, to fulfill his pre-programmed vocation. In his case, that means working in an adult entertainment center known as Dollhouse. Synthetic Lover is a sci-fi visual novel about an individual who discovers the challenges of being human. During his journey, he navigates the ups and downs of an imperfect life while trying to avoid conflict with a powerful organization, learning to understand emotions, form friendships and possibly finding real love. Make critical choices as you navigate dialogue with a unique cast of characters. Discover 7 different endings and unlock beautiful CG scenes along the way, all brought to life with full English voice acting and narration!

The Curse of Kudan (PROTOTYPE, 21st Dec) - "The Curse of Kudan" is coming to Nintendo Switch™ system! This yuri adventure game was developed by SukeraSparo, sister brand of the studio that brought you "OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos," SukeraSomero! This title brings together popular character designer Hanekoto and the writer of the "FLOWERS" series, Hatsumi Shimizu! Experience the eerie tale of the girls who take on Kudan, an apparition that spells misfortune for anyone who lays eyes on it, and witness the development of an unlikely romance as the girls confront a repressed past! Available in three languages! The text can be set to Japanese, English, or Simplified Chinese (audio is Japanese only). This includes in-game text, options, and the digital manual. Language settings can be changed at any time. In Full HD! Enjoy the game in TV Mode, with high-definition 1920x1080 resolution. Play using only the touch screen! Play with one hand!

The Gardener Simulator – Plant, Grow, Decorate, Build Sim - Embark on a journey into the enchanting world of "The Gardener Simulator" where the vibrant hues of nature come to life in this immersive gardening experience.

The Spy Who Shot Me (PixelHeart, 4th Jan) - The spy who shot me™ is a comedy retro FPS inspired by classic shooters of the 90s. . Take the roll of super spy Agent7! As he fights against the evil S. C. U. M.

The World of War II: Frontlines of History (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 31st Dec) - Step into the pages of history and embark on an extraordinary journey through the tumultuous landscapes of the World of War II in our immersive gaming experience - The World of War II: Frontlines of History. Brace yourself for an unparalleled adventure that encapsulates the heroic tales, pivotal moments, and strategic actions that defined this monumental era. The game unfolds against a backdrop of stunning and diverse locations, each intricately designed to transport players to the heart of the war's most iconic battles. Our commitment to authenticity is reflected not only in the meticulously researched historical events but also in the cool graphics that bring every detail to life. From the battlefields of France to the sprawling Russian territories, every location is a testament to the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought during this pivotal period in human history.

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition (Untold Tales, 5th Jan) - Tools Up! Ultimate Edition gives players access to the entire chaos-filled Tools Up! package, including base game, all DLCs, and updates. Time To Get Renovating Grab your tools and hard hats; we have some home makeovers to do. Tools Up! is a chaotic local co-op game that puts your renovation and teamwork skills to the test. Work your way up a sprawling apartment complex as you renovate more and more intricate homes to meet the exact (yet often bizarre) requirements of the local tenants. Local Couch Co-Op for Up to 4 People Play with up to 4 friends to add to the efficiency or outright chaos of your home renovation team. NOTE: This game supports local couch co-op only; there is no online multiplayer mode. The game can be played in single-player, but it is recommended to play with at least one other person. Plenty to Do Here This isn’t a simple job, so we brought in some professionals - well, kinda.

Traffic Master Collection - Prepare for the ultimate driving and parking exercise! With elaborate, complex parking lots and a huge, detailed outdoor environment, the challenge is here to keep you engaged for a long time!

Truck Simulator 2024 – USA Driver Zone - Embark on an exhilarating virtual journey across the vast landscapes of America with "Truck Simulator 2024 - USA Driver Zone" While navigating through the expansive virtual world, you'll come across a diverse array of missions and tasks awaiting your engagement.

Ultimate Moto Bike Simulator (GameToTop, 28th Dec) - This high-octane gaming experience promises a world of endless adventure, as you take on the role of a daring motocross rider determined to conquer the most challenging terrains imaginable. With three dynamic Earth maps and an out-of-this-world bonus map on the moon, this game is a true test of your skills and courage.

UNPOGABLE (FULL STEAM STUDIOS, 25th Dec) - Unpogable is a 2D platformer all about precise platforming! You'll not only use one pogo stick to navigate through each level, but two! It's not as easy as it sounds. Unpogable will challenge all your platforming and pogo skills. The huge campaign level will teach you all the necessary skills you need to succeed! It starts easy and gets more difficult the further you get, just like life. Falling can mean a huge loss of progress, so be careful! Once you're ready, you can try completing the daily challenge levels! It's a new level every day, randomly generated and the same for every player! Or, use your own seeds to generate levels. The perfect feature to challenge your friends to a race! You can see your stats at the end of each level. Copy your stats with the press of a button and share them on Social Media platforms to flex with your super awesome Unpogable skills. Want to customize the look of your game? You can customize the color of every single object.

Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter - Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter immerses you in a gripping struggle for survival, where the only certainty is the ceaseless advance of the undead. The abandoned building, a desolate playground for the apocalypse, becomes the stage for your desperate struggle. The map, though small, is a labyrinth of danger and opportunity. Weapons, carefully hidden in the shadows, become your lifeline as you face off against increasingly formidable waves of zombies. The thrill of discovery intertwines with the constant threat of the unknown, creating an atmosphere of suspense that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Wizard Hunter: The End of the Magic World (Cooking And, 28th Dec) - Enter the incredible world of Wizard Hunter: The End of the Magic World! Control a monstrous beast, guardian of a magical crystal, whose destiny is to confront the dark forces that threaten its existence. In this exciting game, you'll go deep into procedural dungeons, confronting hordes of creatures summoned by evil wizards. With each step you take, the danger grows, culminating in epic final battles against the mages that challenge you. Are you brave enough to defeat them? In this revolutionary game that combines the most addictive elements of tower defense, Metroidvania and RogueLite, each challenge will immerse you deeper into its gripping story and gameplay. Dare to face the challenge and become the ultimate mage hunter!

XMas Toy Merge - Combine two Christmas ingredients of the same type to get the next one. Every time you win a game, you earn points. Get the highest score possible and match as many gifts as you can!

What will you be downloading this week? 4x4 OffRoad Collection Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends Arcade Archives MYSTIC WARRIORS Arcade Archives SOLITARY FIGHTER Arcade Game Zone B.O.O.L: Master labyrinth puzzles Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery Breakout Birdie Breakout Birdie 2 Breakout Birdie Adventure Buddy & Friends: Santa's Workshop Animal Party Build A Bridge Collection Bulanci Cafe Owner Simulator Capitals Quizzer Cat Simulator City's Hero Collection Clue Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow - Complete Edition Driving World Collection Electrician Simulator Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator Forbidden Ghost Photo Gang Blast GeoJelly Green Sauce Bundle Hilm Human Bowling Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin Isolated Jigsaw Pets Jinshin Knights & Guns Elite Edition Knights of the Rogue Dungeons Kumamon Run Legacy Mystery Bundle Masarada Town Story Mayhem Motorsports Collection Monster Loves You Too! Moon Lander Moto Rush GT Diamond Edition Mystery Box: Escape The Room Mystery Box: The Journey Nathan Jones and The Empty Century Rush Hours Collection Santa's Workshop Challenge: The North Pole Gift Adventure Shivering Stone Ski Simulator : Winter Sports Sniper - Elite Shooter Squad Speedster's Collection Starship Showdown: Galactic Grand Prix Super Kart Mini Car Race Synthetic Lover The Curse of Kudan The Gardener Simulator - Plant, Grow, Decorate, Build Sim The spy who shot me The World of War II: Frontlines of History Tools Up! Ultimate Edition Traffic Master Collection Truck Simulator 2024 - USA Driver Zone Ultimate Moto Bike Simulator Unpogable Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter Wizard Hunter: The End of the Magic World XMas Toy Merge Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (21 votes) 4x4 OffRoad Collection 0% Anime Girls: Highschool of Dead 0% Anime Tank Blitz: Warbound Legends 0% Arcade Archives MYSTIC WARRIORS 0% Arcade Archives SOLITARY FIGHTER 0% Arcade Game Zone 0% B.O.O.L: Master labyrinth puzzles 0% Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare 0% Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery 0% Breakout Birdie 0% Breakout Birdie 2 0% Breakout Birdie Adventure 0% Buddy & Friends: Santa's Workshop Animal Party 0% Build A Bridge Collection 0% Bulanci 0% Cafe Owner Simulator 0% Capitals Quizzer 0% Cat Simulator 0% City's Hero Collection 0% Clue 5 % Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow - Complete Edition 0% Driving World Collection 0% Electrician Simulator 0% Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator 0% Forbidden Ghost Photo 0% Gang Blast 0% GeoJelly 0% Green Sauce Bundle 0% Hilm 5 % Human Bowling 0% Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin 0% Isolated 0% Jigsaw Pets 0% Jinshin 0% Knights & Guns Elite Edition 0% Knights of the Rogue Dungeons 14 % Kumamon Run 0% Legacy Mystery Bundle 0% Masarada Town Story 0% Mayhem Motorsports Collection 0% Monster Loves You Too! 0% Moon Lander 0% Moto Rush GT Diamond Edition 0% Mystery Box: Escape The Room 0% Mystery Box: The Journey 0% Nathan Jones and The Empty Century 0% Rush Hours Collection 0% Santa's Workshop Challenge: The North Pole Gift Adventure 0% Shivering Stone 0% Ski Simulator : Winter Sports 0% Sniper - Elite Shooter Squad 0% Speedster's Collection 0% Starship Showdown: Galactic Grand Prix 0% Super Kart Mini Car Race 0% Synthetic Lover 0% The Curse of Kudan 0% The Gardener Simulator - Plant, Grow, Decorate, Build Sim 0% The spy who shot me 0% The World of War II: Frontlines of History 0% Tools Up! Ultimate Edition 0% Traffic Master Collection 0% Truck Simulator 2024 - USA Driver Zone 0% Ultimate Moto Bike Simulator 0% Unpogable 0% Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Shooter 0% Wizard Hunter: The End of the Magic World 0% XMas Toy Merge 0% Nothing for me this week 76 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!