Rockstar Games, the juggernaut behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, is fiercely protective of its IP and image, and so is its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

So much so, in fact, that the latter has filed a trademark dispute over Remedy Entertainment's new logo, revealed back in April 2023. As reported by RespawnFirst (thanks, VGC), Take-Two believes that the new logo bears too much of a resemblance to Rockstar's iconic 'R' logo, stating "there exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public".

Remedy applied the trademark in May 2023 with Take-Two submitting an opposition in September 2023. Our opinion? They don't look alike at all, but there you go.





Disputed Logo 1:



In a blog post detailing the company's logo change, Remedy stated "The bullet in the letter R in the old logo represented the era of Max Payne, but the Remedy of now is much bigger than a single game; we have a whole portfolio of games, new and old".

What's particularly amusing about all of this is that Remedy and Rockstar are currently collaborating on remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2. There's nothing like a good ol' trademark dispute to keep relationships healthy, huh?