In a recent discussion with GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick voiced his opinions on whether a feature like backward compatibility has the potential to harm software sales on future systems, stating that if the feature is possible, then it should be implemented.
This follows a recent report from VGC which claimed that some third-party publishers have expressed concerns about legacy support for Nintendo titles on the Switch 2 overshadowing new releases. It seems, however, that the Take-Two CEO disagrees.
According to Zelnick, hardware developers "can't not deliver a feature you're able to deliver so as to maximize sales", claiming that doing so comes at a cost:
"I'm not sure," he admits. "You need to give consumers what they want and optimize their experience, and you can't not deliver a feature you're able to deliver so as to maximize sales. That isn't fulfilling your contract with consumers. You have to do the very best you can for them. I suppose it's possible the lack of backward compatibility could enhance your revenue for a period of time, but at what cost?"
Of course, Take-Two does not work in the hardware market, and Zelnick admits that these are not the kind of decisions that he has to make. However, the CEO does believe that if a console is technically capable of offering a sought-after feature like backward compatibility, then it should do so:
We're not a hardware manufacturer so we don't get to make those decisions. But I think if you can be compatible technically, then you want to be. However, in certain instances if the leap forward is great enough, that's not a possibility.
It's likely that we are going to continue to hear conversations like this as the Switch 2 rumour mill continues to spin. With the sheer size of the Switch's games library (and the number of users), backward compatibility feels like a no-brainer on a marketing front, but will Nintendo want to lean too heavily on the past if it is to ensure success for its future titles? We'll just have to wait and see.
Do you think that backward compatibility is essential for Nintendo moving forward? Let us know in the comments.
[source gamesindustry.biz]
Comments 10
After announcing a port of a PS3 generation game for 50$ I would shut up if I was him, but that's just me.
@StrawberryTurtle That port will one day be like $10 on the eshop, like everywhere else. Moaning about it won't make it any quicker lol
Backwards compatability benefits everyone. Folk can take their games with them and publishers can sell their games to a much higher user base (until the new system catches up.) I suppose the decision comes down to if you can only make so many games a year, do you cater for the big audience or the new hungry one?
BC fine by me. Oh and while you are at it Nintendo, Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, NES, SNES, N64 and GC Starwars collection all remastered will do even better! Oh and bring back VC and Miiverse please??
I might just skip Switch 2 if there's no backward compatibility. There are simply too many games I'm determined to enjoy on Switch before moving on. And it's possible I'll decide not to move on to Switch 2 if it isn't backward compatible. Seems like a no-brainer really.
Nintendo doesn't have to have a heart towards it's consumers, but in this case, I'm sure it'll help both sides.
@GrailUK I just think he's not the best person to talk about this topic after announcing the RDR port, and after releasing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and removing the older versions of the market. I like BC and I think Nintendo already hinted it will have BC with the "account transition".
"You have to do the very best you can for them."
So what is his excuse with his own company?
But then how can you sell the same game again at the same cost as 5 years earlier?
@StrawberryTurtle Well, you do make a valid point, mate
If there's no backwards compatability, at least with digital purchases, on the next Nintendo console?
I'm keeping my money and buying an Xbox Series X.
@CharlieGirl,
Have both, the Series X and Switch are a perfect combination imho.
Pretty sure the new Switch will be backwards compatible though, when it eventually comes out.
