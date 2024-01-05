To celebrate the new year, Bandai Namco has announced its next wave of songs coming to Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival.
These songs will be made available to Taiko Music Pass users and are timed in with the Winter Season. This service is available to subscribers only. Here's what's arriving next week on 11th January:
"New Taiko Music Pass Songs & Playlist of Winter Songs! We are excited to bring to you new songs on the Taiko Music Pass and a selected lineup of songs to heat you up this Winter! Available from Jan 11."
New songs from 11th January 2024:
- Night Dancer
- The Brave from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kyoufuu Ooru Bakku (feat. Kaai Yuki)
- Crush 'em all from Critical Velocity
- Rei Wadaiko - Hitsu
- Gomennasai No Kissing You
- Battaille Decisive from Evangelion:1.11 You are (not) alonge
- Agent Yoru Wo Yuku from The Idolmaster
- R.I.P.Hero - D-D-Dice
New DLC releases from 11th January 2024:
- Plastic Love
- Asuno Yozora Shokaihan - Orangestar feat. IA
- RPG
Winter Songs
- Last Christmas
- Aruiteikou
- Hakajitsu
- Konayuki
- Soup
- Ideal White from Fate/stay night (Unlimited Blade Works)
- Orion Wo Nazoru from Tiger & Bunny
- Snow halation from LoveLive!
- Do you want to build a snowman? from Frozen
- Let it go - Japanese version - from Frozen
- Let it go - from Frozen
- March from the Nutcracker - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- Toy Symphony
- Diver from Treasure Gaust: Gaust Diver
- Seigaitten - D-D-Dice
- Namahage No Uta feat. Daiki
- Climb! Mt. Parfait - unatra
- Blue Spiral
- Chiriyuku ran no tsuzuru uta
- Numusika ac.10
- Arumusika ac14.OV
- Senpu No Mai [Chi]
- Toryu - Azu
- Kooryu - Azu