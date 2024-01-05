To celebrate the new year, Bandai Namco has announced its next wave of songs coming to Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival.

These songs will be made available to Taiko Music Pass users and are timed in with the Winter Season. This service is available to subscribers only. Here's what's arriving next week on 11th January:

"New Taiko Music Pass Songs & Playlist of Winter Songs! We are excited to bring to you new songs on the Taiko Music Pass and a selected lineup of songs to heat you up this Winter! Available from Jan 11."

New songs from 11th January 2024:

Night Dancer

The Brave from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kyoufuu Ooru Bakku (feat. Kaai Yuki)

Crush 'em all from Critical Velocity

Rei Wadaiko - Hitsu

Gomennasai No Kissing You

Battaille Decisive from Evangelion:1.11 You are (not) alonge

Agent Yoru Wo Yuku from The Idolmaster

R.I.P.Hero - D-D-Dice

New DLC releases from 11th January 2024:

Plastic Love

Asuno Yozora Shokaihan - Orangestar feat. IA

RPG

Winter Songs