We've got some sad news for all the 'Taiko no Tatsujin' drummers out there today. Bandai Namco has announced it will be discontinuing sales of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! for the Nintendo Switch on 30th November 2023.

The Japanese video game company shared the following message on social media:

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers who have purchased or played the game, and we kindly ask for your understanding in this matter."

All additional DLC will continue to be available for purchase and use, even after the main game is discontinued, and players can continue to redownload the game and DLC after sales end.

Drum 'n' Fun was originally released on the Nintendo Switch in November 2018 and was followed by the release of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival in the second half of 2022. The new game includes many tracks from Drum 'n' Fun and more via DLC and an in-game subscription service.