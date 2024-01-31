There's some industry news coming out of Japan today that Square Enix has absorbed the developer Tokyo RPG Factory.

As part of this, Tokyo RPG Factory will be immediately dissolved and "will cease to exist as an individual entity" (thanks, Gematsu). Tokyo RPG Factory was a subsidiary of Square Enix and was founded by Yosuke Matsuda a decade ago.

This is the same development team behind the RPG games I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear and Oninaki. It's worth noting how all of these games have been previously published by Square Enix and were made available on the Nintendo Switch.

