Whether you agree with the form or not, a live-action Zelda movie is in the works at Nintendo. What's more, it's being produced by none other than Sony Pictures. Yes, Sony. The PlayStation guys. Nintendo was the first to mention the project's existence, but now it's the time for the co-producers to drum up some hype and Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida is doing exactly that. Well, kind of.

At yesterday's Sony CES 2024 press conference, Yoshida gave a rundown of all of the film and TV projects that the company's Pictures arm is currently handling, which meant that Zelda had to get a shoutout. And a shoutout it got. Yes, according to the Sony CEO, The Legend of Zelda movie will deliver — are you ready for this? — "an amazing tale of adventure and discovery." Try to contain your surprise as you lift your jaw up from the floor.

Okay, so yes, this might not be the most mind-blowing revelation out there, but it is yet more proof that this film is an actual, real project and Sony is distributing it (a fact that we are still yet to completely get our heads around, if we're honest). We have linked Yoshida's full comment on the film in the above video at around the 16-minute mark, but you can also find it in writing below:

We are also excited about another IP expansion, the adaptation of Nintendo's game franchise The Legend of Zelda. This live-action film will deliver an amazing tale of adventure and discovery

So there you have it. Hyped yet? Sony was able to share a little more information about other video game adaptations currently in the works for the likes of God of War and Horizon Forbidden West. With Amazon's Fallout series set to release this year, it's a good time to be a games fan, huh?

As a reminder, The Legend of Zelda movie currently does not have a release date, though Miyamoto stated that he has been working on the concept with producer Avi Arad for the past 10 years and Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is set to direct.